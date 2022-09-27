Comporium Announces Beginning of Chesnee Communications Rebranding

Customer Bills to Feature Comporium Name and Logo Starting November 1

ROCK HILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–Comporium announced today that Chesnee Communications will begin operating under the Comporium brand as of November 1, 2022. This change is a major milestone in the process of fully integrating the employees and customers of Chesnee Communications into the Comporium family.

Comporium acquired Chesnee Communications and its 3,400+ customers from Skyline Telephone Membership Corporation nearly a year ago in November of 2021. During the past year, Comporium has worked with Chesnee Communications’ employees to understand the customers, assess the network and products, and determine how to best serve the community moving forward.

“A significant amount of work has been occurring behind the scenes over the last year as we prepared for this step,” stated Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Dosch. “We’ve reorganized our employees internally to better support the operations in Chesnee, and our IT team has been working long hours to make sure the systems transition is smooth. Our goal is to bring our Chesnee customers onto the Comporium brand seamlessly.”

Comporium will roll out its brand in Chesnee over the coming months. In addition to customer bills, the Comporium name and logo will appear on signage, employee uniforms, and vehicles.

Aside from branding changes, Comporium has been assessing and upgrading its facilities in northeastern Spartanburg and northwestern Cherokee Counties. As a result, the company looks forward to making additional announcements about technology upgrades in the coming months.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies providing business solutions, managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contacts

Matthew Dosch



Comporium



Phone: 803-326-7287



matt.dosch@comporium.com