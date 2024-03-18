Component Content Alliance Sets New Standard in Content Development and Strategy

Alliance brings together professionals to collaborate, share insights and drive innovation in the field of component content development and structured authoring

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces the launch of the Component Content Alliance (CCA), a global community that brings together content experts, thought leaders and technical professionals to collaborate, share insights and drive innovation in component content development.

“While the benefits of component content – also known as structured content – are clear, many teams still rely on outdated approaches that result in content duplication, poor findability and inconsistent experiences,” comments Elsa Sklavounou, VP of Global Partnerships in the Content Technology Solution Group at RWS. “Our community, which is brought together by a shared passion for advancing component content, seeks to address these issues by collaborating on best practice.”

The CCA, which first launched with a LinkedIn Community, offers members exclusive access to webinars, conferences and workshops where industry leaders share insights and best practice across a range of topics related to component content. Open collaboration is encouraged through discussions, shared resources and joint projects.

The alliance also offers members access to the CCA Hub, a collection of educational resources and industry events where professionals can help collectively shape the future of content componentization and structured content authoring. Members also gain access to a comprehensive repository of aggregated content to leverage in their own organizations.

