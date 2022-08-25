Compa’s Offer Management Platform Named a “2022 Top HR Product of the Year” by Human Resource Executive

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#offermanagement–Compa, the category-defining offer management platform, announced today that they earned recognition as a “2022 Top HR Product of the Year” by Human Resource Executive magazine in its annual list.

With a foundation built on Compa’s decades of leadership focused on compensation, Compa’s category-defining offer management platform enables companies to revolutionize the way compensation and talent acquisition teams work together to win more candidates, understand the market, and keep up with competitors.

“In the wake of massive economic shifts, ongoing workplace transformations, and the lingering Great Resignation, the competition for talent is different,” said Charlie Franklin, Co-founder and CEO of Compa. “As compensation and talent acquisition teams learn to navigate this changing landscape, a new generation of software will become a requirement to adapt compensation strategy quickly and at scale. Creating and communicating winning offers should be simple, fast, and unbiased, and we’re excited to be building a solution that helps enterprises accomplish just that.”

When recruiters use Compa, they can skip spreadsheets and automate workflows to find pay guidelines, navigate pay conversations, and build custom offers that get approved quickly.

For comp teams, Compa unlocks a stream of offer intelligence powered by their own market interactions—the real-time insights needed for fast-changing markets.

“Recruiters often lack the data and tools to figure out how much to pay people and communicate that effectively,” Co-founder and CEO Charlie Franklin told TechCrunch. “We see talent acquisitions teams like a sales team. If you think of it from that perspective, they need to close a candidate, but to ask the recruiter to operate off of a spreadsheet slows that process down.”

Winning solutions announced at the HR Technology Conference are selected based on several criteria, including their level of innovation, value add to the HR professional, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise.

With new technological advances and pay equity laws becoming more and more prevalent, companies need to be ready to address inequities and tell their story in new ways. And we’re thrilled to receive this award as we lead the way.

Visit Compa at the HR Technology Conference to learn more.

Read more about why Human Resource Executive praises the future of offer management here.

About Compa

We started Compa to make compensation fair and competitive for everyone, beginning with offers. Compa helps talent acquisition teams close more candidates with “deal desk” software. By connecting with your applicant tracking system, Compa enables powerful real-time offers intelligence and custom-tailored compensation strategies, automatically. Compa gets smarter as you go, helping you win more offers the right way. Get started at www.trycompa.com.

Contacts

Adam Cleveland, Attractful



adam@attractful.com

770.789.0398