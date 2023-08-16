Company Momentum Earns Nabis Inc. 5000 Recognition, Leading Cannabis Wholesaler Welcomes President

Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Nabis Prepares For East Coast Expansion with Leadership Team Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal cannabis market, today announces a host of updates, hot on the heels of earning a spot on Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list. Amidst their consistent growth and geographical expansion efforts, the innovative marketplace platform brings on Sean Arroyo as its company president, along with a number of executive promotions.





“Nabis is honored to have Sean at the helm during such a transformative time for the company as we strengthen our stronghold in California and hyperscale nationally,” said Vince Ning, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Nabis. “His diverse industry expertise and entrepreneurial background fortifies our growth and future expansion goals as we continue to evolve as an industry-leading company.”

Arroyo joins the team following a number of recent company milestones for Nabis, including the Inc. 5000 accolade, opening the world’s largest cannabis distribution warehouse, holding the world record for the most legal cannabis distributed, increasing company headcount by 16% and maintaining 20% share in California’s cannabis market.

“From my time in the military, to launching and scaling my own business, to helping tech companies blitzscale globally, I have been able to learn through a unique blend of experiences spanning healthcare, transportation, banking, logistics and manufacturing,” said Arroyo. “As I enter this next chapter, I’m looking forward to applying those learnings to help take Nabis to the next level nationally.”

Prior to Nabis, Arroyo served as Vice President of Operations for Nomi Health’s Care division, where he managed a team of 2,000+ professionals across 13 states while providing direct access healthcare and generating $1B+ in annual revenues profitably. As Head of New Initiatives at transportation company Lime, he oversaw all aspects of strategy, planning and execution for new ventures nationally.

Arroyo also founded a microbrewery as a pioneer in that segment of the alcohol market, where he led the growth of the beverage startup into a regional powerhouse, Arroyo also served 10 years in the U.S. Military across both the Marine Corps & Army.

“We’re thrilled to have Sean’s fresh perspective as we move into this exciting transitional period at Nabis,” said Jun S. Lee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nabis. “With our multistate strategy to support the geographical expansion of our brand and retail partners, we look forward to boosting our internal growth opportunities and continuing to support a more equitable cannabis industry.”

In addition to Arroyo, Nabis recently hired its first official employee in New York and transformed its leadership team—consisting of a well-versed group of executive members—with a range of promotions, including:

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 300 exclusive brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. Nabis works directly with its partners to streamline the regulated cannabis wholesaling process by leveraging actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help brands and retailers scale strategically. Learn more: nabis.com

