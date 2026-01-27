Compa Raises $35M Series B to Accelerate AI for Enterprise Compensation

AI compensation platform helps companies compete for top talent using a network of nine million real-time market observations, trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compa, a leading provider of AI-driven compensation intelligence, announced $35 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Jump Capital, with participation from Crosslink Capital, Storm Ventures, Permanent Capital, HR Tech Investments LLC (an affiliate of Indeed, Inc.), and PagsGroup.

For decades, enterprise companies have relied on annual compensation surveys and spreadsheets to set pay, managing one of their largest and most scrutinized financial investments with backward-looking benchmarks. That model is under increasing pressure as labor market volatility pushes boards to demand greater precision and consistency in decisions that affect billions of dollars in annual payroll.

Compa replaces static surveys with software-delivered market data drawn directly from systems of record across its customer network. Companies can compare what they pay across salary, equity, and incentives against their peers in the market, and then leverage AI to accelerate insight discovery, surface risk, and scale intelligence in real-time.

The funding will support Compa’s continued growth as enterprise companies seek to replace manual and time-consuming processes with automated intelligence. Compa’s agents connect to verified, real-time data to continuously perform market analysis across roles, levels, and geographies, speeding up work that previously required weeks of effort. With human-led decision-making accelerated by AI, compensation teams can move faster to compete in hot talent markets.

Compensation executives at some of the world’s most influential companies are already applying AI to improve pay decisions. Mike Foley, Director of Compensation at OpenAI, shared, "In an era of accelerating market change and growing diversity in compensation signals, Compa replaces static surveys with current market data and AI agents to help compensation teams operate with greater speed and strategic clarity. The platform pairs advanced technology with rigorous, practitioner-informed design, reflecting a deep understanding of enterprise compensation in complex, fast-evolving markets."

“Compensation teams are responsible for managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios in volatile markets,” said Charlie Franklin, Co-founder and CEO of Compa. “With stakes this high, adopting AI to help compensation experts make smarter decisions is an essential competitive mandate. Compa’s global data network and innovative technology make this possible, and this investment accelerates our ability to scale agentic AI to every enterprise.”

“Most enterprise AI today is still generic. The real impact comes when AI is applied to specific, high-stakes decisions, and compensation is one of the biggest and least modernized of them,” shared Tarun Gupta, Partner at Jump Capital. “We invested in Compa because it pairs high-quality, real-world compensation data with a disciplined approach that Fortune 50 companies already rely on and trust. That combination gives decision-makers far better visibility and control over how pay decisions are made.”

Compa’s momentum reflects a broader shift in how companies approach pay decisions, as data-driven software becomes essential to competing for talent across roles, regions, and markets. Global organizations use Compa to apply compensation decisions across the business, even as labor conditions continue to change.

As labor markets remain volatile, compensation is shifting from a back-office function to a board-level responsibility. Software that brings real-time data and automated analysis to pay decision-making is becoming core enterprise infrastructure, and Compa is helping define what that next chapter looks like with AI.

About Compa

Compa is the leading provider of AI-driven compensation intelligence for enterprise teams managing high-stakes pay decisions in fast-moving markets. Our compensation intelligence platform combines real-time market data with AI agents that think, decide, and act like your comp team.

Compa automates data participation from HCM, ATS, and stock systems, replacing manual surveys with current benchmarks for cash, stock, offers, and skills-based compensation. With advanced privacy controls and instant, defensible insights, Compa gives compensation teams the clarity and confidence to compete and win in the market.

