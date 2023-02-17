COMMUNITYx Announces $2 Million Seed Round Led by Fearless Fund

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fearless Fund, the first venture capital fund built by women of color, for women of color, has been a leader in the Venture Capital space with their support in some of the top consumer and technology-based businesses owned by Women of Color. They are continuing their efforts by leading the $2 million seed round for COMMUNITYx.

Founded by Chloë Cheyenne, COMMUNITYx is the #1 fastest-growing, black and brown women-led, and community-centered app that connects everyday people around the world to take actionable steps on causes they are passionate about. They are currently gearing up for the upcoming launch of their web and mobile-based platform. COMMUNITYx puts the power of making change in the palm of people’s hands through its cause-based community-building feature and call-to-action tech toolkit which includes petitions, events, and fundraisers. Additionally, this launch extends to corporate and philanthropic partners enabling them to build digital advocacy campaigns, speed up mobilization efforts and generate impact report analysis for their target audience.

“The investment from our partners reinforces our mission to democratize the social media landscape and accelerates our growth plans. We are thrilled to launch this new platform for global change that will make it accessible for anyone to take action on any cause from anywhere in the world at the pulse of their fingertips,” said COMMUNITYx CEO and Founder Chloë Cheyenne.

Fearless Fund continues to seek out companies that are directly changing their environments and those that are trailblazers in their fields. They remain the leading force in discovering the best talent that is out there. With a mission rooted in supporting their communities, Fearless Fund found no better company than COMMUNITYx to support their groundbreaking digital hub for activism, uniting like-minded people around the world to take action on the most pressing issues of our time.

“COMMUNITYx has created an outlet for direct change during times of uncertainty and we are thrilled to be partnering with them for this investment. Fearless Fund is dedicated to supporting businesses like COMMUNITYx as they are trailblazers in their field continuing to enhance the awareness and involvement of the social issues that surround us today. The proof of their activism shows through their most recent work with Justice 4 Tyre, a campaign housed on their site that raised over $1.2M for Tyre Nichols’ mother, worked with local Memphis activists to help mobilize over 500,000 people to take action on Justice 4 Tyre, gained thousands of petition signatures, and worked with local activists to achieve initial demands in Tyre’s case. The work that they are doing is beyond necessary, and we are honored to be able to support them in all of the great work that they will continue to do,” says Arian Simone, Co-Founder of the Fearless Fund.

For more information, please visit www.communityx.tech or www.fearless.fund.

About Fearless Fund

Launched in 2019, Fearless Fund invests in WOC-led businesses seeking pre-seed, seed level, or series A financing. Its mission is to bridge the gap in venture capital funding for female founders of color building scalable, growth-aggressive companies. The Fearless Fund team also runs The Fearless Foundation, a 501c3 organization with a goal to educate entrepreneurs through training, reduce racial inequities, and empower African-Americans to gain access to capital, as well as the Get Ready Venture Program, a 12-month training program for WOC business owners to acquire the needed training, mentorship, knowledge, and skills needed to gain access to capital.

About COMMUNITYx

COMMUNITYx is The World’s Digital Hub for Activism. We are a global network of over 500,000 people who care about issues ranging from racial justice to human rights. Using our platform, people can create and explore world-changing petitions, fundraisers, events, and boycotts. Our online network comprises over 50 different cause-focused communities through which people can engage in meaningful conversation, learn about current issues and world events, and take action.

Through our Community Partnership Program, we work with over 200 activists, organizations, movements, brands, athletes, and public figures who care about causes and want to mobilize people for the betterment of humanity. We help our partners drive impact by building digital advocacy campaigns based on the issues that they care most about!

To learn more about joining or partnering with COMMUNITYx, please visit www.communityx.com.

