Community Bankers Association of Ohio Endorses Plinqit for Promoting Healthy Saving Habits & Strong Personal Finance Skills

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Community Bankers Association of Ohio, a network of independent community banks based in the state of Ohio, has endorsed Plinqit, the only savings platform of its kind that pays users for learning about personal finances.

The Community Bankers Association of Ohio (CBAO) endorsed Plinqit for giving community banks an easy, cost-effective way to provide customers with intuitive digital tools and educational resources that are designed to improve their personal finance skills, establish healthy saving habits and achieve greater financial wellness. CBAO’s endorsement is a testament to Plinqit’s reputation as a proven and trusted fintech partner for community banks.

“Community banks serve as the go-to resource for their customers’ financial needs and play a vital role in their local economies. Plinqit helps these institutions give customers the tools and resources they need to manage their finances in a way that promotes a more positive financial future,” said Tim Chapman, Product & Service Advisor for the Community Bankers Association of Ohio. “Our association endorsed Plinqit because the company’s platform makes it easy for banks of all sizes to roll out technology that engages and educates customers while helping them reach their financial goals.”

Understanding that saving is the first step on the path to financial wellness, Plinqit offers bank customers an engaging way to save, plan and achieve their financial goals while boosting their knowledge of personal finances. With Plinqit’s patented Build Skills™, community banks enable their customers to interact with educational content and get paid for learning new financial skills, helping grow their savings. For community banks, Plinqit’s platform costs less than a traditional savings account and supports financial institutions’ growth goals by helping attract new customers while nurturing stronger relationships with existing customers.

“At Plinqit, our mission is to help more individuals and families achieve sustained financial wellness by educating them about key personal finance skills, encouraging better savings habits and promoting smart financial decisions. Fulfilling this mission requires strong partnerships with community banks, as these institutions play a central role in the financial lives of their customers,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit. “We are proud to receive the endorsement from the Community Bankers Association of Ohio and we look forward to helping more community banks advocate for their customers’ financial wellness with Plinqit’s technology.”

About Community Bankers Association of Ohio

The Community Bankers Association of Ohio (CBAO) is the financial trade association exclusively representing Ohio’s community bank and thrift institutions. The Community Bankers Association of Ohio is organized to establish and maintain an informed network of independent community banks in the state of Ohio that will have the influence and commitment to effectively serve, protect and promote the interests of its members.

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a brandable, mobile-first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings platform on the market, its patented Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way – bringing together digital customers, FI’s, and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit info.plinqit.com.

