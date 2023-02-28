Communications Service Providers Harness the Power of 5G with VMware

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Mobile World Congress 2023, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) showcased deployment of the VMware Telco Cloud platform by global communications service providers (CSPs), as well as product advancements and an expanding partner ecosystem that will help CSPs accelerate network modernization and capture 5G and edge opportunities. Through innovations that enable RAN and edge transformation, improve telco efficiency, and enable smarter networking, VMware is helping global CSPs become cloud smart and thrive in the digital era.

“We’ve evolved the telco and edge digital infrastructure by providing CSPs a cloud-smart approach that delivers more flexibility and greater efficiency, from both a technology and an operational perspective,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “Working in lockstep with our partners, our customers will have the ability to create more advanced and innovative services than ever to move the industry and its capabilities forward.”

Service Providers Unlock the Possibilities of 5G with VMware Telco Cloud Platform

CSPs are accelerating the pace of 5G and Open RAN deployments to meet the demands of consumers and enterprises. Leading CSPs are transforming their networks with VMware including:

SoftBank has achieved two key objectives working with VMware. By adopting a horizontal, digital infrastructure for their 5G core network, they can now more easily unify their architecture aimed at increased efficiencies and improved automation. Building on the VMware Telco Cloud Platform allows SoftBank to accelerate time to market for deploying new, innovative services and giving them a competitive edge. Read the blog post for details.

Vodafone Qatar has selected the VMware Telco Cloud Platform as the platform of choice for modernizing their network. This will enable the company to apply the power of 5G, cloud and modern infrastructures to bring new services to market, supporting the country's digitization ambitions in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Read the release for more details.

Open RAN Programmability Begins with VMware’s rAppathon Event at MWC 2023

The foundation for innovation and programmability for Open RAN begins with the development of xApps and rApps for the VMware RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). At Mobile Word Congress 2023, VMware will highlight this innovation with its expanding ecosystem of rApp and xApp partners by hosting a rAppathon, an app development challenge. In concert with Intel, VMware is gathering developers from seven partners to pitch their xApp and rApp RAN applications developed on the VMware RIC platform to a panel of expert judges in the telecom industry that will declare a winner based on innovation, business and network impact and network sustainability.

Additionally, VMware continues to evolve its work with a broad range of RAN partners who provide solutions to make networks even smarter with VMware Telco Cloud Platform, including:

NTT DATA and VMware today announced an expanded partnership to help expedite CSPs’ ability to leverage best practices and Open RAN large scale deployment know-how, including instantiation, configuration, testing and operation of cloud native functions (CNFs) on either new or existing network deployments. Read the release for more details.

Samsung Electronics and VMware today announced their first virtual network launch, with the integration of Samsung's virtualized RAN with VMware Telco Cloud Platform as a part of the DISH 5G network buildout. The two companies offer an advanced topology that is tested, more interoperable and allows CSPs to accelerate and streamline their RAN deployments at scale more efficiently. Read the release for more details.

VMware Enables Advanced Automation for Telco Cloud Platform, Introduces New Options for Far Edge Cell Sites

Today, VMware introduced new and enhanced offerings to help CSPs more quickly modernize their networks and monetize new services. Those offerings across RAN include:

VMware also introduced its vision for the Service Management and Orchestration framework , which follows the O-RAN alliance’s approach of simplifying, optimizing and automating the RAN and its applications. To achieve this, VMware is leveraging its suite of telco cloud management and orchestration solutions including VMware Centralized RIC (non-real-time RIC), VMware Telco Cloud Automation, and VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance. Through this vision, CSPs can better streamline the deployments of a programmable 5G RAN network with end-to-end automation and optimization. Read the blog post for more details.

, which follows the O-RAN alliance’s approach of simplifying, optimizing and automating the RAN and its applications. To achieve this, VMware is leveraging its suite of telco cloud management and orchestration solutions including VMware Centralized RIC (non-real-time RIC), VMware Telco Cloud Automation, and VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance. Through this vision, CSPs can better streamline the deployments of a programmable 5G RAN network with end-to-end automation and optimization. Read the blog post for more details. VMware today unveiled Project Kauai, a technical preview, to provide CSPs with more options for deploying a modern and disaggregated RAN. While CSPs continue to benefit from an architecture based on VMware ESXi, Project Kauai will complement the hypervisor by allowing them to run virtualized and disaggregated RAN functions directly on a bare metal server with VMware Tanzu. Project Kauai is expected to provide CSPs with greater choice and flexibility particularly in the most demanding areas of their RAN – far edge cell sites. Read the blog post for details.

VMware at Mobile World Congress 2023

VMware’s multi-cloud solutions are on display at its Mobile World Congress stand – Hall 3.0, Stand 3M11. Visit VMware News & Stories for all VMware announcements made at the show as well as customer testimonials, partner updates, and more.

