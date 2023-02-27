CommScope to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$COMM–CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, plans to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 7, 2023.

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference



Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Lorentzen will participate in a fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on March 7.

Mr. Lorentzen and the CommScope Investor Relations team will also conduct individual meetings with attendees throughout the day.

A live webcast of the conferences will be available on CommScope’s Investor Relations page. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and will be available for on-demand viewing approximately 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast recording will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About CommScope:



CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

