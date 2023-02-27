<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire CommScope to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged...
Business Wire

CommScope to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

di Business Wire

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$COMM–CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, plans to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 7, 2023.

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Lorentzen will participate in a fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on March 7.

Mr. Lorentzen and the CommScope Investor Relations team will also conduct individual meetings with attendees throughout the day.

A live webcast of the conferences will be available on CommScope’s Investor Relations page. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and will be available for on-demand viewing approximately 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast recording will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

Source: CommScope

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Michael McCloskey, CommScope

+1 828-431-9874

Michael.McCloskey@commscope.com

News Media Contact:
Cheryl Przychodni

Cheryl.Przychodni@commscope.com

Articoli correlati

Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that its management...
Continua a leggere

PublicSq., a Leading Values-Aligned Marketplace, to Go Public via Combination with Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR)

Business Wire Business Wire -
With more than 450,000 active members and more than 40,000 businesses on its platform, PublicSq. has already become the...
Continua a leggere

Helios Technologies’ Augmented Strategy Drives Top-Tier Margins and Solid Earnings for the Full Year 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Executing to full year outlook with manufacturing and operating strategy driving productivity and efficiencies, protecting the full year margin,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire