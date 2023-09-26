Home Business Wire Committed to Value – Class-leading 2024 Nissan Versa Pricing Starts at $16,130
Committed to Value – Class-leading 2024 Nissan Versa Pricing Starts at $16,130

Compact sedan offers impressive value with extensive safety and connectivity technologies

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offering outstanding value with the most standard safety technology in its class1, plus best-in-class front legroom2 and headroom3, the 2024 Nissan Versa is on sale now from a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)4 of $16,130 – the lowest starting MSRP of any new car in America5.




Versa outpaces expectations of affordable compact sedans with the most standard safety technologies in its class1, which include class-exclusive Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technologies6.

Standard features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist. Available technologies include Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Further, available class-exclusive Intelligent Cruise Control7 makes highway driving more convenient.

Versa was refreshed for the 2023 model year with a redesigned front fascia and grille, a new 17-inch alloy wheel design on Versa SR and a new available Gray Sky Pearl paint color – plus the addition of a new S Plus package that added value with the inclusion of Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2024 Nissan Versa:

Model

        

MSRP

    

Versa S (5-speed manual)

        

$16,130

    

Versa S (Xtronic CVT)

        

$17,800

    

Versa SV

        

$19,420

    

Versa SR

        

$20,140

    

Factory-Installed Options

 

S 5MT

S Xtronic

SV

SR

S Plus Package

$1,190

 

 

 

Premium Paint

$395

 

 

Port-Installed Options

 

S 5MT

S Xtronic

SV

SR

Chrome Trunk Accent

$125

Splash Guards

$245

USB Charging Cable Set

$90

Carpeted Floor Mats

$170

 

 

Carpeted Floor Mats (5-pc)

$270

 

 

Trunk Package

$135

Center Armrest w/Storage

$320

 

 

Electronics Package

$880

Lighting Package

$705

Spoiler

$435

 

Dash Cam – Dual Camera Drive Recorder

$360

 

 

Full specifications on all 2024 Nissan Versa grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit  nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

  1. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Availability of features vary by vehicle model year, model, trim level, packaging and options. Base Models Compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites.
  2. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites.
  3. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites.
  4. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,095.
  5. Comparison based on 2024 Nissan Versa vs. latest in-market vehicles. Base models compared. Starting MSRP at $16,130 for base model. All prices are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). MSRP excludes destination and handling charges, tax, title, license and options. Dealer sets actual prices.
  6. Available features. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Safety Shield 360 technologies include: Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Rear Automatic Braking. Based on manufacturers’ websites. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.
  7. Available feature. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Intelligent Cruise Control uses limited braking and is not a collision avoidance or warning system. Driver should monitor traffic conditions and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturers’ websites.

Contacts

Zoe Pennington

Specialist, Sports Cars & Sedans

Zoe.Pennington@nissan-usa.com

Josh Clifton

Senior Manager, Product Communications and Auto Shows

josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

