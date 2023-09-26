Committed to Value – Class-leading 2024 Nissan Versa Pricing Starts at $16,130

Compact sedan offers impressive value with extensive safety and connectivity technologies

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offering outstanding value with the most standard safety technology in its class1, plus best-in-class front legroom2 and headroom3, the 2024 Nissan Versa is on sale now from a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)4 of $16,130 – the lowest starting MSRP of any new car in America5.









Versa outpaces expectations of affordable compact sedans with the most standard safety technologies in its class1, which include class-exclusive Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technologies6.

Standard features include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist. Available technologies include Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Further, available class-exclusive Intelligent Cruise Control7 makes highway driving more convenient.

Versa was refreshed for the 2023 model year with a redesigned front fascia and grille, a new 17-inch alloy wheel design on Versa SR and a new available Gray Sky Pearl paint color – plus the addition of a new S Plus package that added value with the inclusion of Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2024 Nissan Versa:

Model MSRP Versa S (5-speed manual) $16,130 Versa S (Xtronic CVT) $17,800 Versa SV $19,420 Versa SR $20,140

Factory-Installed Options S 5MT S Xtronic SV SR S Plus Package $1,190 • Premium Paint $395 • •

Port-Installed Options S 5MT S Xtronic SV SR Chrome Trunk Accent $125 • • • • Splash Guards $245 • • • • USB Charging Cable Set $90 • • • • Carpeted Floor Mats $170 • • Carpeted Floor Mats (5-pc) $270 • • Trunk Package $135 • • • • Center Armrest w/Storage $320 • • Electronics Package $880 • • • • Lighting Package $705 • • • • Spoiler $435 • • • Dash Cam – Dual Camera Drive Recorder $360 • •

Full specifications on all 2024 Nissan Versa grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Availability of features vary by vehicle model year, model, trim level, packaging and options. Base Models Compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,095. Comparison based on 2024 Nissan Versa vs. latest in-market vehicles. Base models compared. Starting MSRP at $16,130 for base model. All prices are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). MSRP excludes destination and handling charges, tax, title, license and options. Dealer sets actual prices. Available features. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Safety Shield 360 technologies include: Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Rear Automatic Braking. Based on manufacturers’ websites. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Available feature. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2024 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Intelligent Cruise Control uses limited braking and is not a collision avoidance or warning system. Driver should monitor traffic conditions and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturers’ websites.

Contacts

Zoe Pennington



Specialist, Sports Cars & Sedans



Zoe.Pennington@nissan-usa.com

Josh Clifton



Senior Manager, Product Communications and Auto Shows



josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com