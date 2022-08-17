Home Business Wire commercetools Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce...
commercetools Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce for Third Year in a Row

Excellence in composability and its platform ecosystem, commercetools is a leader in digital commerce once again

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, commercetools, the inventor of headless commerce, announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the third year in a row. commercetools received the highest ratings in many of the Critical Capabilities Gartner identified, including composability, which, as a result of commercetools’ modular architecture, provides the ability to auto-scale, continuously upgrade and deploy microservices.

“We set out over 12 years ago to improve the way consumers experience commerce digitally. Since our founding, we’ve built a best-in-class portfolio that has withstood the trials of ever-changing consumer behavior, various market forces, and the emergence of new channels and trends to allow businesses to provide the most beautiful, innovative experiences,” said co-founder and CEO Dirk Hoerig. “The recognition by Gartner is a testament to the impact our modern, MACH-based technology has on businesses as we progress forward on our mission of challenging and changing the world of enterprise commerce software.”

The recognition from Gartner comes on the heels of a period of exponential growth for commercetools, with the company recently being named Google Cloud’s Industry Solution Partner of the Year, signing new customers including Sephora, Lululemon, Primark, and New Look, among many others, reaching unicorn status in 2021 with the close of $140 million in Series C funding.

To learn more about commercetools and download a copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, please visit the commercetools Analyst Report Access Center.

About Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, 10 August 2022, Jason Daigler et. Al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About commercetools

The inventor of headless commerce, commercetools is an innovative technology disruptor that has established itself as an industry-leading eCommerce software provider. Today, some of the world’s most iconic brands and growth-focused businesses trust commercetools’ powerful, flexible, scalable solutions to support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs. As the visionaries leading the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless) architecture movement, commercetools provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue, and future-proof their eCommerce business.

Based in Munich, Germany, with offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States, commercetools is singularly focused on leading a future of limitless commerce possibilities.

