Comcast’s Universal Ads Appoints David Shaw as Head of Global Expansion to Oversee Platform’s International Rollout

With senior leadership roles at Twitter, Snap, TikTok and Reddit, Shaw brings proven expertise in scaling global ad businesses.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast’s Universal Ads today announced the appointment of David Shaw as Head of Global Expansion. Universal Ads, which launched last year in the U.S., enables brands of any size to create, buy, and measure ads across premium video. In his new role, Shaw will lead the commercial rollout of the platform, globally.

He will have responsibility for market entry, building scale and sustaining growth across the world, while overseeing the recruitment of Universal Ads' European team, spanning sales, operations, product and customer success. He will also work closely with the global Universal Ads product and engineering teams to ensure any solutions reflect local market needs.

Shaw brings an established track record of building and scaling advertising companies internationally. He has held senior roles at several of the world’s largest digital platforms including Twitter, Snap, TikTok, and Reddit, leading commercial growth, product strategy and partner ecosystem development initiatives.

At Twitter, Shaw was an early member of the commercial team, where he helped to launch the ads platform internationally before becoming lead for partnerships across EMEA. He became Snap’s first international ads product team member as it launched its self-serve advertising business globally.

Shaw led the strategy and growth of TikTok's partner ecosystem across EMEA, spanning commerce, creative, creators, measurement, branded effects and campaign management. At Reddit, he spearheaded the launch of the company's ads API, onboarding and commercially scaling the platform’s first developers and driving substantial monthly active advertiser and revenue growth.

Commenting on his appointment, David Shaw said: "I'm excited to embark on this mission to establish Universal Ads as a best-in-class platform where brands can unlock true performance at scale on TV. I look forward to learning from the experienced leaders at Comcast and assembling a world-class team of experts to support marketers as they accelerate their journey into television."

Thomas Bremond, Managing Director, International, Comcast Advertising, added: "David brings an unparalleled blend of ad-tech leadership, product expertise and go-to-market experience. He has successfully launched and scaled platforms internationally and built high-performing teams across multiple territories. His fresh perspective and proven ability to work with advertisers and agencies of every size make him the ideal leader to accelerate Universal Ads’ growth across Europe."

James Borow, Vice President of Product Management & Engineering, Universal Ads, said: “Our mission with Universal Ads is pretty simple: make TV work the way modern marketers need it to. That means premium inventory, real performance signals, intuitive tools, and zero unnecessary complexity. Expanding this proposition globally is incredibly exciting, and with David leading the charge, we’re confident we can help brands across the region turn TV into a true growth engine.”

After gaining significant momentum in the US market in 2025, Universal Ads is poised for its next chapter – starting with expansion to the UK in 2026.

About Universal Ads

Universal Ads enables any brand, of any size, to seamlessly make and buy commercials across premium video reaching new qualified audiences at scale. Universal Ads combines premium and brand-safe video content directly from the most influential media companies with the ease and familiarity of social ad buying. It is your one-stop shop for high-quality video ads delivering unmatched scale. Universal Ads is a part of the Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that connects people to moments and experiences that matter. For more information visit www.UniversalAds.com.

