Comcast Upgrades Broadband Infrastructure in Public and Affordable Housing Units Across Massachusetts

Comcast and Massachusetts Broadband Institute (MBI) Celebrate Upgrades at Just A Start in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast, the Healey-Driscoll administration and the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative’s Massachusetts Broadband Institute (MBI) today announced significant progress in broadband infrastructure upgrades to public and affordable housing units across the Commonwealth. These upgrades, part of the first round of funding in the Residential Retrofit Program, provide access to high-speed, symmetrical Internet and robust connectivity for residents.

State officials joined Comcast at Just A Start, a nonprofit housing development in Cambridge, to celebrate the property as one of the first to benefit from these upgrades. Comcast installed state-of-the-art wiring to provide access to fast, reliable broadband and strong WiFi, giving residents the tools to stream, work remotely, access telehealth services, and power smart home technology. Residents also have access to Comcast’s lineup of Xfinity services – including Xfinity Mobile and Xfinity X1.

Beyond Cambridge, Comcast is upgrading its broadband infrastructure in public and affordable housing properties in Boston, Haverhill, Lowell, Somerville and Springfield, through the Residential Retrofit Program.

“This project is the latest milestone in our efforts to expand digital opportunity across Massachusetts,” said MBI Director and General Counsel Michael Baldino. “By installing state-of-the-art broadband wiring and network equipment in places like Just A Start, we’re ensuring residents have access to high-performance Internet. In turn, this gives them the tools to stay connected in today’s digital world.”

“Through this partnership with MBI, residents in public and affordable housing properties across the Commonwealth will have access to today’s best broadband technology,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “At Just A Start, residents now have access to fast, smart, reliable WiFi to stay connected with multi-gig speeds and wall-to-wall coverage for the best experience.”

“Our Just A Start residents have been delighted with the broadband updates,” said Carl Nagy-Koechlin, Just A Start’s Executive Director. “This program opens doors for educational resources, job opportunities and community engagement.”

Comcast has a long-standing partnership with Just A Start, supporting workforce development through $110,000 in grants over the past three years. Comcast also distributed hundreds of new laptops to residents to support digital opportunities.

Launched in February 2024, the Residential Retrofit Program has awarded nearly $70 million to update Internet infrastructure in more than 40,000 public and affordable housing units across Massachusetts. The program is funded by the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund through the American Rescue Plan Act and is administered by MBI.

About the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at MassTech

A division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, Massachusetts Broadband Institute (MBI) is working to extend high-speed internet access and availability across the state. To achieve this, MBI uses state and federal funding to launch infrastructure expansion programs that target areas of the state that lack high-speed internet access as well as digital equity programs that tackle barriers to internet adoption and increase availability, addressing critical issues around affordability, enhanced public Wi-Fi, the need for internet-enabled devices, and digital literacy training.

Learn more at https://broadband.masstech.org.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

