Comcast to Participate in Goldman Sachs Investor Conference

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

