Comcast Reports 4th Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

“I am proud of how our team executed throughout 2022,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation. “We achieved the highest levels of Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS in our history and returned a record $17.7 billion of capital to shareholders. We delivered impressive revenue growth in broadband; grew wireless lines by 1.3 million, our best result since launch; more than doubled our Peacock subscribers, surpassing 20 million at year-end; nearly tripled Peacock revenue to $2.1 billion; ranked second in worldwide box office; and generated record Adjusted EBITDA at our theme parks. Importantly, we achieved these results while continuing to invest in broadband, our 10G network evolution, Xfinity Mobile, Peacock, and theme parks, and we also took cost actions to further our growth in the future. We are excited to begin the new year as an innovative leader in large profitable markets with a strong balance sheet and a strategy to drive incremental returns and bring outstanding content and experiences to our customers. The Board’s confidence in our position and path forward is underscored by today’s announcement that we are increasing our dividend for the 15th consecutive year.”

($ in millions, except per share data) 4th Quarter Full Year Consolidated Results 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $30,552 $30,336 0.7 % $121,427 $116,385 4.3 % Net Income Attributable to Comcast $3,024 $3,057 (1.1 %) $5,370 $14,159 (62.1 %) Adjusted Net Income1 $3,520 $3,534 (0.4 %) $16,147 $15,045 7.3 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $8,000 $8,411 (4.9 %) $36,459 $34,708 5.0 % Earnings per Share3 $0.70 $0.66 6.8 % $1.21 $3.04 (60.2 %) Adjusted Earnings per Share1 $0.82 $0.77 6.5 % $3.64 $3.23 12.7 % Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5,883 $7,689 (23.5 %) $26,413 $29,146 (9.4 %) Free Cash Flow4 $1,330 $3,784 (64.9 %) $12,646 $17,089 (26.0 %)

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Increased 5.0% to $36.5 Billion and Adjusted EPS Increased 12.7% to $3.64; Generated Free Cash Flow of $12.6 Billion

Cable Communications Adjusted EBITDA Increased 4.6% to $29.4 Billion; Achieved the Highest Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Record

Cable Communications Total Customer Relationship Net Additions Were 75,000 and Total Broadband Customer Net Additions Were 250,000

Cable Communications Wireless Customer Line Net Additions Were 1.3 Million, the Best Annual Result on Record; Surpassed 5 Million Customer Lines in Just 5 Years

Cable Communications Started Rolling Out Multi-Gig Broadband Speeds in Markets Across the U.S. and Announced the Launch of Even Faster, Multi-Gig Symmetrical Speeds Beginning in 2023

NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA Increased 4.9% to $6.0 Billion, Driven by Growth at Theme Parks. NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 Included Higher Peacock Losses

Peacock Paid Subscribers in the U.S. More Than Doubled, Surpassing 20 Million; Peacock Revenue Nearly Tripled to $2.1 Billion

Studios Adjusted EBITDA Increased 6.6% to $942 Million; Ranked #2 Studio in Worldwide Box Office for the Year, Driven by the Successful Theatrical Performance of Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru

and Theme Parks Adjusted EBITDA Increased $1.4 Billion to $2.7 Billion, Its Highest Adjusted EBITDA on Record, Reflecting Increases at Each Park Compared to 2021

Sky Adjusted EBITDA Increased 7.0% to $2.5 Billion; On a Constant Currency Basis, Adjusted EBITDA Increased 20.3%

4th Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Decreased 4.9% to $8.0 Billion, Including $541 Million in Higher Severance Expense; Excluding the Higher Severance 5 , Adjusted EBITDA Increased 1.5%; Adjusted EPS Increased 6.5% to $0.82; Generated Free Cash Flow of $1.3 Billion

, Adjusted EBITDA Increased 1.5%; Adjusted EPS Increased 6.5% to $0.82; Generated Free Cash Flow of $1.3 Billion Cable Communications Adjusted EBITDA Increased 1.5% to $7.2 Billion, Including $305 Million in Higher Severance Expense; Excluding the Higher Severance 5 , Adjusted EBITDA Increased 5.8%

, Adjusted EBITDA Increased 5.8% Cable Communications Customer Relationships of 34.3 Million and Broadband Customers of 32.2 Million Were Consistent with the Prior Quarter. Excluding the Negative Impact From Hurricane Ian, Estimated Total Customer Relationship Net Losses Were 36,000 and Total Broadband Net Additions Were 4,000

Cable Communications Wireless Customer Line Net Additions Were 365,000, the Best Quarterly Result Since Launch in 2017

NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA Reflected Higher Peacock Losses and $182 Million in Severance Expense in Headquarters and Other

Peacock Paid Subscriber Net Additions in the U.S. Were 5 Million, Fueled by Live Sports, Our Recent Films and Originals; the Best Quarterly Result Since Launch in 2020

Theme Parks Delivered Its Highest Adjusted EBITDA on Record for a Fourth Quarter, Driven by Higher Attendance and Increases in Guest Spending at Our Parks in the U.S. and Japan

Sky Total Customer Relationship Net Additions Were 129,000, Reflecting Net Additions in All Markets

Dividends and Share Repurchases:

Returned $17.7 Billion to Shareholders in 2022 Through a Combination of $4.7 Billion in Dividend Payments and $13.0 Billion in Share Repurchases

Increased Dividend By $0.08, or 7.4% Year-over-Year, to $1.16 per Share on an Annualized Basis for 2023, the 15th Consecutive Annual Increase

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 0.7% to $30.6 billion. Net Income Attributable to Comcast decreased 1.1% to $3.0 billion. Adjusted Net Income decreased 0.4% to $3.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.9% to $8.0 billion, including $541 million in higher severance expense compared to the prior year period. Excluding the higher severance5, Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.5%.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, revenue increased 4.3% to $121.4 billion. Net income attributable to Comcast decreased 62.1% to $5.4 billion. Adjusted Net Income increased 7.3% to $16.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.0% to $36.5 billion.

In the third quarter of 2022, we recorded noncash impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets in our Sky segment totaling $8.6 billion. The impairments primarily reflected an increased discount rate and reduced estimated future cash flows as a result of macroeconomic conditions in Sky’s territories, are recorded in “Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments” in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and are excluded from Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 6.8% to $0.70. Adjusted EPS increased 6.5% to $0.82.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, EPS decreased 60.2% to $1.21. Adjusted EPS increased 12.7% to $3.64.

Capital Expenditures increased 17.7% to $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Cable Communications’ capital expenditures increased 9.7% to $2.4 billion. NBCUniversal’s capital expenditures increased 82.6% to $916 million, reflecting increased investment in constructing the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, which is scheduled to open in 2025. Sky’s capital expenditures decreased 43.9% to $186 million.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, capital expenditures increased 15.8% to $10.6 billion. Cable Communications’ capital expenditures increased 9.2% to $7.6 billion. NBCUniversal’s capital expenditures increased $1.2 billion to $2.3 billion, reflecting the increased investment in constructing Epic Universe. Sky’s capital expenditures decreased 40.9% to $560 million.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $5.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Free Cash Flow was $1.3 billion.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $26.4 billion. Free cash flow was $12.6 billion.

Dividends and Share Repurchases. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Comcast paid dividends totaling $1.2 billion and repurchased 106.3 million of its common shares for $3.5 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $4.7 billion, compared to $3.1 billion in the prior year period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Comcast paid dividends totaling $4.7 billion and repurchased 332.0 million of its common shares for $13.0 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $17.7 billion, compared to $8.5 billion in 2021.

Today, Comcast announced that it increased its dividend by $0.08, or 7.4% year-over-year, to $1.16 per share on an annualized basis for 2023. In accordance with the increase, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share on the company’s stock, payable April 26, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2023.

Cable Communications

($ in millions) 4th Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cable Communications Revenue Broadband $6,177 $5,861 5.4 % $24,469 $22,979 6.5 % Video 5,100 5,403 (5.6 %) 21,314 22,079 (3.5 %) Voice 716 825 (13.2 %) 3,010 3,417 (11.9 %) Wireless 883 709 24.7 % 3,071 2,380 29.0 % Business Services 2,444 2,337 4.6 % 9,700 8,933 8.6 % Advertising 892 818 9.1 % 3,067 2,820 8.8 % Other 424 454 (6.5 %) 1,687 1,719 (1.9 %) Cable Communications Revenue $16,638 $16,406 1.4 % $66,318 $64,328 3.1 % Cable Communications Adjusted EBITDA $7,231 $7,125 1.5 % $29,403 $28,097 4.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43.5% 43.4% 44.3% 43.7% Cable Communications Capital Expenditures $2,404 $2,192 9.7 % $7,568 $6,930 9.2 % Percent of Cable Communications Revenue 14.4% 13.4% 11.4% 10.8%

Revenue for Cable Communications increased 1.4% to $16.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by increases in broadband, wireless, business services and advertising revenue, partially offset by decreases in video, voice and other revenue. Broadband revenue increased 5.4% due to an increase in average rates and an increase in the number of residential broadband customers compared to the prior year period. Wireless revenue increased 24.7% due to an increase in the number of customer lines and an increase in device sales. Business services revenue increased 4.6% due to an increase in average rates and an increase in the number of customers receiving our services compared to the prior year period. Advertising revenue increased 9.1%, primarily driven by an increase in political advertising. Excluding political revenue, advertising revenue decreased by 7.4%, reflecting the previously announced transition of our Xumo Play streaming service from Cable Communications to a joint venture reported in Corporate and Other and lower local and national advertising revenue, partially offset by higher revenue from our advanced advertising businesses. Video revenue decreased 5.6%, reflecting a decrease in the number of residential video customers, partially offset by an increase in average rates. Voice revenue decreased 13.2%, primarily reflecting a decrease in the number of residential voice customers. Other revenue decreased 6.5%, reflecting a decrease in revenue from our security and automation services.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Cable revenue increased 3.1% to $66.3 billion, driven by growth in broadband, business services, wireless and advertising revenue, partially offset by a decrease in video and voice revenue.

Total Customer Relationships decreased by 71,000 to 34.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the negative impact from Hurricane Ian, we estimate that total customer relationships decreased by 36,000. Total broadband customer net losses were 26,000. Excluding the negative impact from Hurricane Ian, we estimate that total broadband net additions were 4,000. Total video customer net losses were 440,000 and total voice customer net losses were 288,000. In addition, Cable Communications added 365,000 wireless lines in the quarter.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, total customer relationships increased by 75,000. Residential customer relationships increased by 54,000 and business customer relationships increased by 21,000. Total broadband customer net additions were 250,000. Total video customer net losses were 2.0 million and total voice customer net losses were 1.2 million. In addition, Cable Communications added 1.3 million wireless lines in 2022.

(in thousands) Net Additions / (Losses) 4th Quarter Full Year 4Q22 4Q21 2022 2021 2022 2021 Customer Relationships Residential Customer Relationships 31,782 31,728 (67 ) 153 54 1,036 Business Services Customer Relationships 2,510 2,489 (3 ) 17 21 63 Total Customer Relationships 34,293 34,218 (71 ) 169 75 1,099 Residential Customer Relationships Mix One Product Residential Customers 15,652 14,330 189 371 1,322 1,922 Two Product Residential Customers 8,188 8,407 (16 ) (67 ) (218 ) (328 ) Three or More Product Residential Customers 7,942 8,992 (240 ) (152 ) (1,050 ) (558 ) Residential Broadband Customers 29,812 29,583 (23 ) 194 230 1,257 Business Services Broadband Customers 2,339 2,318 (3 ) 18 21 70 Total Broadband Customers 32,151 31,901 (26 ) 212 250 1,327 Residential Video Customers 15,554 17,495 (419 ) (349 ) (1,941 ) (1,498 ) Business Services Video Customers 589 681 (21 ) (24 ) (93 ) (171 ) Total Video Customers 16,142 18,176 (440 ) (373 ) (2,034 ) (1,669 ) Residential Voice Customers 7,912 9,062 (278 ) (183 ) (1,150 ) (583 ) Business Services Voice Customers 1,369 1,391 (11 ) 7 (22 ) 34 Total Voice Customers 9,282 10,454 (288 ) (176 ) (1,172 ) (548 ) Total Wireless Lines 5,313 3,980 365 312 1,334 1,154

Adjusted EBITDA for Cable Communications increased 1.5% to $7.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by a 1.4% increase in operating expenses due to higher severance expense. Excluding the higher severance5, Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.8%. Programming expenses decreased 5.9%, primarily reflecting a decline in the number of video subscribers, partially offset by contractual rate increases. Non-programming expenses increased 5.6%, reflecting higher other expenses, including $305 million in higher severance expense, and an increase in technical and product support expenses, partially offset by lower advertising, marketing and promotion expenses, franchise and regulatory fees and customer service expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 43.5% compared to 43.4% in the prior year period. Excluding the higher severance5, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA for Cable Communications increased 4.6% to $29.4 billion, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by a 1.9% increase in operating expenses. Programming expenses decreased 2.8%, primarily reflecting a decline in the number of video subscribers, partially offset by contractual rate increases. Non-programming expenses increased 4.9%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 44.3% compared to 43.7% in 2021.

Capital Expenditures for Cable Communications increased 9.7% to $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting increased investment in line extensions, scalable infrastructure, customer premise equipment and support capital. Cable capital expenditures represented 14.4% of Cable revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 13.4% in the prior year period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Cable capital expenditures increased 9.2% to $7.6 billion, reflecting increased investment in line extensions, scalable infrastructure, support capital and customer premise equipment. Cable capital expenditures represented 11.4% of Cable revenue compared to 10.8% in 2021.

NBCUniversal

($ in millions) 4th Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change NBCUniversal Revenue Media $5,979 $5,826 2.6 % $23,406 $22,780 2.7 % Excluding Olympics, Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup5 $5,716 $5,826 (1.9 %) $21,662 $21,021 3.0 % Studios 2,737 2,421 13.1 % 11,622 9,449 23.0 % Theme Parks 2,114 1,887 12.0 % 7,541 5,051 49.3 % Headquarters and other 29 22 36.1 % 75 87 (13.6 %) Eliminations (968 ) (817 ) (18.4 %) (3,442 ) (3,048 ) (12.9 %) NBCUniversal Revenue $9,892 $9,338 5.9 % $39,203 $34,319 14.2 % NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA Media $132 $721 (81.7 %) $3,212 $4,569 (29.7 %) Studios 160 51 NM 942 884 6.6 % Theme Parks 782 674 16.0 % 2,683 1,267 111.7 % Headquarters and other (353 ) (197 ) (79.2 %) (881 ) (840 ) (4.8 %) Eliminations 97 33 195.9 % (2 ) (205 ) 99.1 % NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA $817 $1,282 (36.3 %) $5,955 $5,675 4.9 % NM=comparison not meaningful.

Revenue for NBCUniversal increased 5.9% to $9.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, including $263 million in incremental revenue from the FIFA World Cup. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 36.3% to $817 million, including $182 million in severance expense in Headquarters and Other in the current year period. Excluding Headquarters and Other severance, Adjusted EBITDA5 decreased 22.1%.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, NBCUniversal revenue increased 14.2% to $39.2 billion. 2022 included $1.7 billion of incremental revenue from the Beijing Olympics, the NFL’s Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup in the Media segment, while 2021 included $1.8 billion of incremental revenue from the Tokyo Olympics in the Media segment. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.9% to $6.0 billion.

Media



Media revenue increased 2.6% to $6.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to higher advertising revenue and distribution revenue. Excluding $263 million generated by Telemundo’s broadcast of the FIFA World Cup5, Media revenue decreased 1.9%. Advertising revenue increased 4.0%, primarily due to incremental revenue from the FIFA World Cup as well as an increase in Peacock advertising revenue. Distribution revenue increased 3.8%, reflecting an increase in subscribers at Peacock and contractual rate increases, partially offset by a decline in subscribers at our networks. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 81.7% to $132 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher operating expenses, which more than offset higher revenue. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher programming and production costs, reflecting higher costs at Peacock and higher sports programming costs associated with Telemundo’s broadcast of the FIFA World Cup. Media results include $660 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $978 million related to Peacock, compared to $335 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $559 million in the prior year period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, revenue from the Media segment increased 2.7% to $23.4 billion, primarily due to higher distribution revenue and advertising revenue. Excluding $1.7 billion of incremental revenue from the Beijing Olympics, the NFL’s Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup in 20225 and $1.8 billion of incremental revenue from the Tokyo Olympics in 20215, Media revenue increased 3.0%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 29.7% to $3.2 billion, reflecting higher operating expenses, which more than offset higher revenue. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher programming and production expenses, other operating and administrative expenses and advertising, marketing and promotion expenses. Media results include $2.1 billion of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $2.5 billion related to Peacock, compared to $778 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $1.7 billion in 2021.

Studios



Studios revenue increased 13.1% to $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to higher content licensing and theatrical revenue. Content licensing revenue increased 15.9%, primarily due to the timing of when content was made available by our film and television studios under licensing agreements, including additional sales of content as production levels returned to normal. Theatrical revenue increased 47.3%, primarily due to the successful performance of recent releases, including Ticket to Paradise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Violent Night and Halloween Ends. Adjusted EBITDA increased $109 million to $160 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher revenue, which more than offset higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was driven by an increase in advertising, marketing and promotion expenses reflecting the size and timing of this quarter’s theatrical slate, as well as higher programming and production expenses, reflecting higher amortization of film production costs in the current year period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, revenue from the Studios segment increased 23.0% to $11.6 billion, primarily reflecting higher content licensing revenue and theatrical revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.6% to $942 million, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Theme Parks



Theme Parks revenue increased 12.0% to $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to increased attendance and guest spending at our parks in the U.S. and Japan compared to the prior year period. Theme Parks Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.0% to $782 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, revenue from the Theme Parks segment increased 49.3% to $7.5 billion, primarily reflecting improved operating conditions compared to 2021, when each of our theme parks in the U.S. and Japan was either operating at limited capacity or closed during certain periods as a result of COVID-19, as well as the operations of Universal Beijing Resort, which opened in September 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.4 billion to $2.7 billion, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Headquarters and Other



NBCUniversal Headquarters and Other includes overhead, personnel costs and costs associated with corporate initiatives. Headquarters and Other Adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $353 million, compared to a loss of $197 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year change was driven by $182 million in severance expense in the current year period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Headquarters and Other Adjusted EBITDA loss was $881 million, compared to a loss of $840 million in 2021.

Eliminations



Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between our NBCUniversal segments, which are affected by the timing of recognition of content licenses between our Studios and Media segments. Revenue eliminations in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $968 million, compared to $817 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a benefit of $97 million, compared to a benefit of $33 million in the prior year period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, revenue eliminations were $3.

