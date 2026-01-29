Comcast Maintains Dividend on an Annualized Basis in 2026

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today that it is maintaining its dividend at $1.32 per share on an annualized basis for 2026. Accordingly, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 a share on the company’s common stock, payable on April 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2026.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

