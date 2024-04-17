Comcast Launches NOW – a New Brand and Product Portfolio that Redefines Low-Cost Internet, Mobile and TV

NOW Internet Prepaid Service Provides More Reliability than Fixed Wireless for a Better Price

NOW Mobile is New Prepaid Option with Unlimited 5G Data and Access to Millions of WiFi Hotspots

Backed by the Xfinity Network, NOW Products Feature All-In Pricing, No Contracts or Credit Checks

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Comcast introduced NOW, a new brand of quality, low-cost Internet, mobile and streaming TV products that consumers can purchase month-to-month, whenever they want. NOW Internet is a prepaid service that provides more reliability than fixed wireless options for a better price. NOW Mobile is a new prepaid service that includes unlimited 5G data combined with access to more than 23 million WiFi hotspots, unlike any other provider in the prepaid category.









Backed by the powerful Xfinity network and the most reliable 5G, NOW delivers a connection customers can rely on for Internet, mobile or streaming in their homes or on the go. NOW products are designed to be incredibly simple with all-in pricing, no contracts or credit checks. Customers can sign up, pause, or cancel online, anytime.

“Consumers have told us they want low-cost, easy-to-use connectivity and entertainment options that deliver the same reliability and consistency of our leading Xfinity services,” said Dave Watson, President and CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “With NOW, we’ve developed a new product construct from the ground up to be simple and easy for anybody who wants Internet, mobile or TV on their own terms without sacrificing quality. It rounds out our product offering to provide something for every consumer segment of the market and plays to our strengths in superior network capabilities, WiFi and streaming.”

Unveiling the Full NOW Portfolio & Pricing

NOW Internet and Mobile join NOW TV and NOW WiFi Pass to create a comprehensive portfolio of quality, low-cost products that consumers can purchase month-to-month, whenever they want.

NOW Internet customers will be able to choose between two prepaid options: 100 Mbps for $30/month, or 200 Mbps for $45/month. Each tier includes unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway.

customers will be able to choose between two prepaid options: 100 Mbps for $30/month, or 200 Mbps for $45/month. Each tier includes unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway. NOW Mobile will provide unlimited 5G data, talk and text for $25/line and will be the only prepaid wireless option that seamlessly connects customers to more than 23 million Xfinity hotspots.

will provide unlimited 5G data, talk and text for $25/line and will be the only prepaid wireless option that seamlessly connects customers to more than 23 million Xfinity hotspots. NOW TV is a streaming offering for Xfinity Internet customers that includes live and on-demand programming from 40+ networks, more than two dozen integrated FAST channels, and Peacock Premium, all for $20/month.

is a streaming offering for Xfinity Internet customers that includes live and on-demand programming from 40+ networks, more than two dozen integrated FAST channels, and Peacock Premium, all for $20/month. NOW WiFi Pass gives customers unlimited access to more than 23 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots for $20 for 30 days.

A New Option for Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Customers

The NOW portfolio is poised to be particularly impactful for Americans looking for cost-effective connectivity. The federal government recently announced that April is the last full month of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) if it does not receive additional funding. NOW Internet and Mobile will provide customers enrolled in ACP with another option for affordable, reliable connectivity – supplementing Comcast’s longstanding low-income broadband adoption options Internet Essentials and Internet Essentials Plus, and Xfinity’s current suite of offerings.

Initial customer trials for NOW Internet and Mobile have already begun in Hartford-New Haven, Houston, and Miami, with a full-scale national launch across all Comcast service areas expected in the coming weeks. NOW TV and WiFi Pass are available today, everywhere Comcast provides service.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Joel Shadle



Comcast Corporation



Joel_Shadle@comcast.com