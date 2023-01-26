<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Comcast Increases Dividend by $0.08 to $1.16 Per Share on an Annualized Basis In 2023

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today that it increased its dividend by $0.08 to $1.16 per share on an annualized basis, up 7.4% year-over-year. In accordance with the increase, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 a share on the company’s common stock, payable on April 26, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2023.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

