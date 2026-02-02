Columbus Opens Applications for 2026 Remote Worker Program

Georgia Community Aims to Attract More Talent with $8,700 incentive

COLUMBUS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on two years of strong demand and measurable economic impact, Columbus is once again opening its doors to remote workers ready to relocate and put down roots. Applications are now open for the 2026 Columbus Remote Worker Incentive Program, which will welcome talented individuals and families to the Columbus community. Selected participants will receive a benefits package valued at over $8,700, designed to help newcomers quickly integrate into the community.

Demand for the program has continued to grow each year. With a limited number of spots available and strong national interest, the cohort is expected to fill quickly.

Eligibility criteria include:

Full-time remote employment with an annual salary of at least $75,000

Residence at least 75 miles outside Columbus, with plans to move to Muscogee County within six months

Commitment to living in Columbus for a minimum of one year

Remote workers selected for the program are offered an incentive package designed to support both relocation and long-term connection. In addition to a $5,000 cash incentive, participants receive $3,200 in community integration perks and a $500 Columbus Experience Package which can be used for tickets to local events like Columbus Clingstones Baseball, Springer Opera House, RiverCenter shows and other local attractions designed to introduce newcomers with the community.

“Life in Columbus offers more—more affordability, more opportunity and more ways to belong,” said Regional Prosperity Initiative, Inc. Executive Director Tabetha Getz. “That’s why remote workers are choosing Columbus, buying homes and engaging in the community. In 2026, we’re expanding the Columbus Remote program to welcome new residents and strengthen Columbus’ talent pipeline.”

Thea Chambers relocated to Columbus through the 2025 program and is already making an impact. Working remotely in the mortgage industry, Chambers returned to her hometown with the flexibility to continue her career while becoming more engaged locally. Since moving, she joined the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, volunteers with the Boys & Girls Club and stays connected with civic leaders to support local initiatives.

“What makes talent attraction programs like this work is what happens after someone arrives,” said MakeMyMove Co-founder and COO Evan Hock. “In Columbus, new residents like Chambers are carefully integrated into the community – through networking, service and leadership opportunities. That’s what creates real staying power, and tremendous value for the community.”

The Columbus Remote program has evolved from a pilot initiative into a proven talent attraction strategy, drawing thousands of applicants and making an impact on the local economy. Past programs welcomed 28 new families to the community, generating $3.1 million in annual economic impact.

Columbus Remote’s Impact:

$3.1 Million Annual Economic Impact

Annual Economic Impact $3.8 Million in Muscogee County Real Estate Purchases

in Muscogee County Real Estate Purchases $12.8 Million Projected Five-Year Economic Impact

Projected Five-Year Economic Impact 28 Households - 58 total people relocated

- 58 total people relocated 11,000+ Applicants

Interested applicants can learn more and apply at www.makemymove.com/get-paid/columbus-georgia.

About Regional Prosperity Initiative: The Regional Prosperity Initiative (RPI), is a collaborative organization focused on economic development and community building in the Columbus Region. RPI leads the Columbus Ahead regional strategy for 2026–2030, a five-year plan centered on Jobs, Talent, and Place pillars to foster economic growth and community development. More information is available at columbusahead.com.

About MakeMyMove: MakeMyMove is the nation’s first online marketplace connecting talent exploring new places to live with cities and towns that are incentivizing them to live and work in their communities. Since launching in December 2020, more than 4,000 people have found and relocated to new communities through the platform.

info@commredefined.com

