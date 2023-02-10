<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Color Your World – CORSAIR Launches iCUE Murals Lighting, a State-of-the-Art RGB Customization Software

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today introduced iCUE Murals Lighting, a groundbreaking software for creating incredibly immersive lighting effects in CORSAIR iCUE. This powerful feature enables you to use images, video, and even on-screen visuals as colorful templates to produce imaginative, mesmerizing lightscapes. With Murals, your desktop – and entire game room – comes alive with dazzling, custom-created RGB.


Murals Lighting is an intuitive, interactive tool that enables users to quickly create custom RGB lighting effects in iCUE like never before. Upload any image, GIF, or video to Murals, and then place your RGB devices over it on-screen to create astonishing visuals across your setup. The platform is simple, easy to use, and surprisingly fun as you watch your gaming space burst to life with each new effect.

Nearly any static or moving image file format works in Murals, so you can choose from your favorite videos or background images – or even match on-screen games or media in real-time – to produce completely unique lighting effects. From Pac-Man and pixel art running across your keyboard and ambient lighting, to animations and audio visualizers pulsing throughout your PC, you can let your creativity run wild with Murals.

Murals Lighting grants you the ability to extend your RGB light show beyond your desktop, filling your entire room in radiant RGB. Thanks to partnerships with smart lighting ecosystems such as Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, you can control your game room’s wall panels, smart light bulbs, and more in iCUE – and when combined with Murals, your system, ambient lighting, and walls are set aglow in a multi-dimensional lightscape of color and effects.

“We’re thrilled to introduce iCUE Murals, a revolutionary leap in full-system interactive lighting control and personalization,” said Thi La, President and COO of CORSAIR. “Our team has had a lot of fun with this software, and we have already seen some amazing room lighting setups* from our community using Murals in beta. We can’t wait to see what both newcomers and experienced users can do with Murals to create their unique lightscape.”

With such unlimited lighting customization options now available on your RGB palette, you can color your world with Murals Lighting.

*A full RGB gaming room setup with iCUE Murals in action can be seen at the link below:

https://pr.cor.sr/Murals_room

Web Pages

To download the latest version of iCUE with Murals Lighting, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/icue-murals-lighting

Product Images

High-resolution images of Murals Lighting for CORSAIR iCUE can be found at the link below:

https://pr.cor.sr/Murals

Access key:

f6Fney!hEp79

Video

The Murals Lighting launch video can be found at the link below:

https://pr.cor.sr/Murals_Video

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2023 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. PHILIPS is a registered trademark of Koninklijke Philips N.V. Nanoleaf is a registered trademark of NanoGrid Limited. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

