College of Coastal Georgia Launches YuJa Video Platform for Media Creation and Management Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The College of Coastal Georgia has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its more than 3,000 students enrolled at the main campus in Brunswick and its off-campus instructional site in Kingsland. The off-campus site provides regular, evening and online classes for the convenience of all students, but especially those affiliated with the military, new freshman, first-generation students, transfers, dual enrollment and adult learners.

Institutional leaders were seeking a replacement media solution that allowed faculty to easily record and host lectures for instruction, as well as to embed videos and media into their Learning Management System (LMS) courses, add interactivity and captioning, and to provide easy access to students. The institution previously used Techsmith Knowmia, which phased out enterprise education video hosting from its business model.

“College of Coastal Georgia is committed to the education of a diverse range of students, both traditional and nontraditional, with a range of technological skill sets. YuJa’s Video Platform provides robust, easy-to-use tools for instructors and students alike,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to continue this journey with the institution as they work to advocate excellence in higher education.”

ABOUT THE COLLEGE OF COASTAL GEORGIA

Located on the Southeast Atlantic coast in Brunswick, midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, the College of Coastal Georgia is an undergraduate college within the University System of Georgia. The College provides an affordable and interactive education nestled in the natural beauty and abundant sunshine of Georgia’s Golden Isles. The mission of the College of Coastal Georgia is to be a college of choice for residents of Georgia and beyond by providing accessible and affordable quality education.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278