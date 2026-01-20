Collabrios Health Continues to Invest in the Future of Aging with Appointment of Chief Medical Officer

Following last week’s announcement of new CEO David Cerino, Collabrios Health names seasoned PACE healthcare executive Dr. Rebecca Schreiner to lead clinical informatics strategy

LAFAYETTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collabrios Health, a purpose-built software solution that unifies the entire care delivery journey and is trusted by more than 135 PACE centers nationwide, today welcomed Dr. Rebecca Schreiner, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), strengthening the company’s executive leadership team and deepening its commitment to clinically driven innovation for the PACE community and aging services.

In this role, Dr. Schreiner will serve as the clinical and strategic leader guiding the strategy, optimization, and ongoing evolution of Collabrios Health’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and state governments. She will work closely with Collabrios’ product, engineering, implementation, and client success teams to ensure the platform fully supports person-centered, interdisciplinary care while meeting the regulatory and operational requirements unique to PACE organizations.

Dr. Schreiner brings more than 25 years of experience caring for older adults, along with extensive leadership in clinical informatics initiatives that bridge frontline care delivery with technology innovation. Notably, she has spent the past five years using the Collabrios EHR as a client, actively supporting organizational growth and participating in platform development, bringing a rare, firsthand understanding of how the software is used day-to-day to care for PACE participants.

As CMO, she will serve as the clinical voice on Collabrios’ executive team, translating PACE workflows, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations, and interdisciplinary care models into intuitive, compliant, and clinician-friendly technology. Her leadership will help ensure Collabrios’ platform continues to strengthen care coordination, enhance audit readiness, and support high-quality outcomes across the PACE community.

“Collabrios has been building strong momentum with new leadership and a renewed focus on insight-driven innovation,” said Kevin Lathrop, President of Collabrios Health. “As we look ahead, investing in clinical leadership is essential to advancing the future of aging care. Dr. Schreiner’s deep understanding of PACE and aging services and her ability to translate complex care models into practical, clinician-centered technology strengthens our commitment to delivering trusted solutions that help our clients thrive today and for the long term.”

In her role, Dr. Schreiner will also partner directly with PACE organizations and aging services to gather feedback, guide implementations, and represent Collabrios within PACE associations, state governments, industry forums, and regulatory collaborations. She will help shape Collabrios’ clinical roadmap to ensure alignment with evolving policy, quality, and compliance standards, including CMS PACE regulations and audit readiness requirements.

“PACE and aging services care are fundamentally different, and the technology that supports it must be built with deep clinical understanding,” said David Cerino, Chief Executive Officer of Collabrios Health. “Dr. Schreiner brings a rare combination of hands-on clinical experience, informatics leadership, and a true understanding of the PACE philosophy. Her appointment reflects our continued investment in delivering technology that supports the full medical, social, functional, and behavioral needs of the populations our clients serve.”

“PACE is at its best when interdisciplinary teams are supported by technology that reflects how care is actually delivered,” said Dr. Rebecca Schreiner, Chief Medical Officer of Collabrios Health. “I’m excited to join Collabrios at a time when thoughtful, clinician-informed innovation can meaningfully improve care coordination, regulatory confidence, and the day-to-day experience of teams caring for some of our most complex and vulnerable populations.”

Collabrios Health’s commitment remains steadfast: delivering exceptional support, trusted technology, and a unified platform that strengthens care coordination and powers confident decision-making. This leadership appointment underscores Collabrios Health’s continued investment in clinical excellence and the long-term success of PACE and aging services nationwide.

About Collabrios Health

Collabrios Health delivers connected technology that unifies care coordination, strengthens compliance, and drives meaningful outcomes across the aging and community-based care ecosystem. Trusted by state and local agencies as well as more than half of all PACE centers nationwide, our integrated platform brings EHR, TPA, and analytics together to provide real-time intelligence, seamless workflows, and the confidence to lead with clarity. Built for the complexities of aging services and designed for the future of coordinated care, Collabrios Health delivers the stability, flexibility, and innovation organizations need to support those who rely on them most.

