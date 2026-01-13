Collabrios Health Announces New Leadership to Support Continued Investment in the Future of Aging

Healthcare Veteran David Cerino appointed CEO of the leading EHR, TPA, and Analytics platform serving the PACE community and aging services

LAFAYETTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AgingCare--Collabrios Health, a purpose-built software solution that unifies the entire care delivery journey and trusted by over 135 Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) centers, today announced the appointment of David Cerino as Chief Executive Officer. Cerino brings nearly two decades of leadership experience spanning healthcare, technology, financial services, and travel technology. His proven ability to scale organizations, drive innovation, and build high-performing teams positions him to lead Collabrios Health through its next phase of growth while deepening the value delivered to the national PACE community and aging services.

As the needs of the aging community continue to evolve, PACE and state government organizations face growing pressure to scale care delivery without compromising quality, compliance, or financial performance. Fragmented systems and legacy infrastructure make it difficult to expand efficiently, limit visibility across operations, and constrain strategic decision-making at the very moment clarity is most needed. Collabrios Health was purpose-built to enable growth at scale across PACE and aging services ecosystems.

“We are thrilled to welcome David as our new CEO,” said Kevin Lathrop, President of Collabrios Health. “His blend of healthcare expertise, operational discipline, and technology leadership aligns perfectly with our mission to unify care delivery across PACE and aging services and to empower providers and agencies nationwide.”

“I’m honored to join Collabrios Health to build on the strong foundation the team has created,” said David Cerino, CEO of Collabrios Health. “Our clients, across PACE and aging services, deliver remarkable care every day, and I look forward to investing in their mission through innovation, insights, and partnerships that make a meaningful difference. By unifying the electronic health record with operational and financial processes, coupled with data-driven analytics, Collabrios Health gives PACE organizations— and the government-funded programs that support them— the ability to grow with confidence.

Collabrios Health’s commitment remains steadfast: delivering continued innovation through a trusted, unified technology platform paired with data-driven insights that strengthen care coordination and power confident decision-making. This leadership transition underscores Collabrios Health’s continued investment in the success of PACE organizations and aging services, as well as the communities they serve.

About Collabrios Health

Collabrios Health delivers connected technology that unifies care coordination, strengthens compliance, and drives meaningful outcomes across the aging and community-based care ecosystem. Trusted by state and local agencies as well as more than half of all PACE centers nationwide, our integrated platform brings EHR, TPA, and analytics together to provide real-time intelligence, seamless workflows, and the confidence to lead with clarity. Built for the complexities of aging services and designed for the future of coordinated care, Collabrios Health delivers the stability, flexibility, and innovation organizations need to support those who rely on them most.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Jacobs Rebacz

Crebacz@collabrioshealth.com

www.collabrios.com