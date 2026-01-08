Collaboration.Ai Acquires innosabi to Advance a More Connected AI-Powered Innovation Platform

Acquisition builds on an established partnership and strengthens capabilities for complex, high-stakes programs

SAINT PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collaboration.Ai, an AI-powered software and services company, today announced it has acquired innosabi GmbH, a global innovation management company. The acquisition brings together two organizations aligned around a shared belief: that connecting the right people, ideas, and expertise is essential to navigating complexity and turning knowledge into real-world results.

The acquisition expands Collaboration.Ai’s ability to enable organizations across the full innovation lifecycle, from identifying emerging needs and gathering insights to prioritizing ideas and driving execution in fast-moving, demanding environments. innosabi’s globally proven platform, trusted by more than 300 organizations and 1.2 million active users across over 30 countries, adds scale and maturity to Collaboration.Ai’s portfolio, including its NetworkOS and CrowdVector platforms.

“Collaboration.Ai was founded on the belief that the full potential of human connections is what helps teams solve the world’s hardest problems,” said Brennan Townley, CEO of Collaboration.Ai. “Acquiring innosabi allows us to bring complementary capabilities together on a shared foundation so organizations can work with greater clarity and confidence when stakes are high and conditions are constantly evolving.”

innosabi GmbH is recognized for its modular innovation management platform, which spans insight discovery, idea development, collaboration, evaluation, and delivery. Its products, including innosabi Idea, Community, and Partner, enable teams to incorporate internal and external perspectives, manage change, and sustain progress over time.

As part of Collaboration.Ai, innosabi will continue to serve its global customer base while benefiting from expanded agentic AI capabilities, graph-based intelligence, and a more unified approach to innovation and collaboration. Together, the combined offering will allow organizations to operate in a more cohesive environment designed for performance under real-world constraints.

“This next chapter builds on innosabi’s mission to help organizations continuously improve how they innovate and grow,” said Jan Fischer, Managing Director at innosabi. “By joining Collaboration.Ai, we’re deepening an already successful partnership and moving toward a more connected platform that guides teams from early insight through execution.”

The acquisition reflects Collaboration.Ai’s continued investment in agentic AI-powered software and services designed to support critical programs across government and industry, while maintaining continuity, reliability, and trust for customers and partners.

About Collaboration.Ai

Collaboration.Ai is an AI-powered software and services company that unites people, technology, and purpose to accelerate breakthroughs that transform industries, empower communities, and create a more sustainable future. Through platforms including NetworkOS and CrowdVector, the company helps organizations harness untapped networks and knowledge, align efforts around shared goals, and turn ideas into coordinated action that delivers real-world results. Learn more at collaboration.ai.

About innosabi

innosabi is a global innovation management platform that has helped organizations embed innovation as a repeatable practice for more than 15 years, driving the improvement and evolution of products and services. Through its platforms, the company supports more than 300 organizations worldwide with a user-first approach and dedicated customer support, enabling innovation to integrate seamlessly into everyday workflows. Learn more at innosabi.com.

