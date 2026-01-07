CoinFlip Increases Access to Digital Assets for Employees through Payroll Conversion Program, CoinFlip Gradual

The New Workplace Perk Offers Employees Ability to Convert a Portion of Their Paycheck into Digital Assets

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoinFlip, a leading U.S. based global digital currency platform company, today announced the launch of ‘CoinFlip Gradual,’ a new workplace perk that enables employees to invest in cryptocurrency directly through payroll purchases on a recurring, automated basis. Centered around CoinFlip’s mission of helping people access the digital economy, CoinFlip Gradual provides a low-lift way to enhance benefits packages and empower employees to build a crypto portfolio with ease.

CoinFlip Gradual makes crypto investing simple, no experience with digital assets is required. It’s a hands-off, “set it and forget it” way to build a digital asset portfolio and take part in an emerging financial system. Investments are made automatically and consistently, with assets delivered straight to each employee’s personal digital wallet for full ownership and control. Over time, participants gain real, hands-on experience with crypto while building financial confidence and empowerment. For employers, it offers a no-cost, forward-thinking perk that enhances traditional benefits packages, helping attract and retain top talent who prioritize financial flexibility and modern tools.

“By giving employees easy, secure access to cryptocurrency through their paycheck, we're helping more people take their first step into the digital economy—on their terms,” said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. “We are excited to offer a practical way for companies to invest in their team's financial well-being and demonstrate a commitment to innovation, inclusion and increased economic opportunity."

CoinFlip Gradual is backed by the company’s competitive liquidity, trading, and 24/7 human-led customer support, ensuring secure, compliant transactions every step of the way. Now available for U.S.-based companies to onboard, the program allows employees to contribute to Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOL, USDC and USDT, with plans to expand supported digital assets in future phases. Paycheck allocations can range from as little as $25, and employees have the flexibility to set up recurring purchases across multiple assets simultaneously.

For more information about CoinFlip Gradual, please visit https://coinflip.tech/gradual.

About CoinFlip

CoinFlip is a global digital currency platform company, focused on providing consumers simple and secure access to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with more than 5,500 kiosks across 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, Mexico, Brazil and Spain. CoinFlip’s digital currency kiosks make buying and selling major cryptocurrencies accessible for consumers who wish to purchase their digital currency using cash. CoinFlip also operates CoinFlip Preferred, a personalized over-the-counter service that provides investors with custom, white glove support for their cryptocurrency transactions. In 2022, CoinFlip launched CoinFlip Ventures, an investment group offering coaching, funding, and networking support to early-stage crypto and web3 projects.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 500 on the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, ranked in Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces in 2021 and 2022, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service. To learn more about CoinFlip and how to get started on your digital currency journey, visit: https://coinflip.tech.

CoinFlip Media Relations

PR@coinflip.tech