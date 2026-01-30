Coincheck Group N.V. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter of Year Ending March 31, 2026, on February 12, 2026

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) (the “Company”), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. (“Coincheck”), a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarter at 5:00 pm ET that same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's website at www.coincheckgroup.com. A replay will be available on that website following the call. The conference call can also be accessed over the phone by dialing (800) 245-3047 or (203) 518-9765; the Conference ID is CNCKQ3.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. is a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Its core subsidiary, Coincheck, Inc., operates one of Japan’s leading crypto asset trading platforms. Coincheck has ranked No. 1 in crypto trading app downloads in Japan for over six consecutive years (2019 through June 2025)*. Through advanced technology and robust security infrastructure, Coincheck aims to foster an ecosystem where new forms of value exchange—enabled by crypto assets and blockchain—can flourish. The company’s other operating subsidiary, Aplo SAS, is a registered crypto prime brokerage for institutional investors headquartered in Paris, France. Coincheck also leverages its ownership of Next Finance Tech Co., Ltd., a staking platform services company, to offer staking services to retail customers and corporate clients.

*Sources: AppTweak, domestic crypto asset trading apps from January 2019 to June 2025, and Sensor Tower App Performance Insights for the 12-month period ended September 2025.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

CoincheckIR@icrinc.com