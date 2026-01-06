Coincheck App Achieves #1 Downloads in Japan for Seventh Consecutive Year

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK; "Coincheck Group"), a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), Japan's leading crypto asset exchange, today announced that the Coincheck app has secured the No. 1 position for annual downloads in Japan for the 2025 calendar year. This achievement marks the seventh consecutive year since 2019 that Coincheck has maintained its leadership in the Japanese market. In addition, Coincheck was named the "Regional Crypto App Leader" for Japan in the "Investment App Market and Advertising Trends 2025" by global digital market intelligence platform, Sensor Tower. This milestone coincides with several strategic developments in the second half of 2025 that reinforce Coincheck Group’s position as a dominant force in the digital asset ecosystem both in Japan and internationally.

Global Recognition and Market Leadership Sensor Tower’s study identified Coincheck as the dominant leader in Japan's crypto ecosystem, placing the brand alongside world-renowned digital asset platforms such as Coinbase (U.S.) and Upbit (South Korea). The report highlighted Coincheck’s role in driving mainstream adoption in Japan as one of the nation's most trusted exchanges, leading the market in both download velocity and active user engagement.

Diversifying the Global Business Portfolio Reflecting its commitment to international growth, Coincheck Group has reached significant milestones in expanding its service offerings across geographies and client segments:

Strategic Entry into Europe: In October 2025, Coincheck Group completed the acquisition of Aplo SAS, a French-regulated digital asset prime brokerage. This provides the Group with a critical operational foothold in the European market.

In October 2025, Coincheck Group completed the acquisition of Aplo SAS, a French-regulated digital asset prime brokerage. This provides the Group with a critical operational foothold in the European market. Institutional Service Sophistication: Through Aplo, Coincheck Group now offers specialized services for institutional investors, including hedge funds, asset managers, and banks, while serving as a foundation for further global expansion.

Through Aplo, Coincheck Group now offers specialized services for institutional investors, including hedge funds, asset managers, and banks, while serving as a foundation for further global expansion. Synergistic Infrastructure: Coincheck Group continues to leverage the expertise of Next Finance Tech Co., Ltd. (acquired in April 2025) to provide global blockchain infrastructure and staking solutions to both retail and institutional clients.

The integration of Aplo significantly diversifies our portfolio, allowing us to serve institutional needs on a global scale. We look forward to further accelerating our international expansion in 2026, delivering the next generation of value exchange to a worldwide audience.

