Coinbase Releases Second Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter

Remote-First-Company/BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its second quarter 2022 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

Contacts

Press:

press@coinbase.com

Investor Relations:

investor@coinbase.com

