<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Cohu To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February...
Business Wire

Cohu To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February 16

di Business Wire

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, will release financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen live via webcast on Cohu’s investor relations website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mhnb599h

To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfefedc91eeef4ae1a6b8ed79f25045c6 to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through February 16, 2024 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Contacts

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones – Investor Relations

858-848-8106

Articoli correlati

Redfin Reports $2,500 Monthly Budget Buys a $400,000 Home For First Time Since September As Rates Dip Below 6%

Business Wire Business Wire -
Home sellers are starting to come off the sidelines to meet buyer demand as mortgage rates steadily decline, with...
Continua a leggere

Cue Health to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), the healthcare technology company known for diagnostic enabled care, announced today that...
Continua a leggere

MicroStrategy Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy” or the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Redfin Reports $2,500 Monthly Budget Buys a $400,000 Home For First Time Since September...

Business Wire