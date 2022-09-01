Home Business Wire Cohesity FortKnox Wins Best of Show at VMware Explore 2022
Business Wire

Cohesity FortKnox Wins Best of Show at VMware Explore 2022

di Business Wire

SaaS-based Data Isolation Solution Also Wins Gold in the Business Continuity and Data Protection Category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, announced today that the Cohesity FortKnox software as a service (SaaS) data isolation and recovery solution won Best of Show across all categories and Gold in the Business Continuity and Data Protection category at VMware Explore 2022.

TechTarget’s Best of VMware Explore Awards recognize the most outstanding products at VMware’s annual user conference. Evaluated by a team of editors, independent analysts, consultants and users, the judges awarded Cohesity FortKnox as the top solution in a category that highlights innovations in a variety of areas including backup and recovery and data replication in private or public cloud environments.

Cohesity FortKnox is a modern data isolation and recovery solution that can play a critical role in helping organizations minimize the impact of cyber attacks such as ransomware. It is designed to provide an additional layer of off-site protection while dramatically simplifying operations and lowering costs compared to magnetic-tape and self-managed data vaults.

“In today’s era of non-stop and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, winning Best of Show as well as the Gold Award for our Cohesity FortKnox SaaS solution is a testament to the innovation Cohesity provides to customers in data security, data management, and cloud,” said Lynn Lucas, chief marketing officer, Cohesity. “As cyberattacks continue to pose threats, businesses need a solution like FortKnox to provide an extra layer of protection for critical data and to accelerate recovery if the unfortunate happens.”

Cohesity FortKnox is one of Cohesity’s Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) portfolio of offerings that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition to providing both geographic and operational isolation to guard against natural disasters, insider attacks, and compromised credentials, Cohesity FortKnox helps enterprises meet strict recovery service level agreements (SLA) and regulatory requirements. Additionally, Cohesity FortKnox helps ITOps maximize their ROI, simplify operations, and serves as an additional defense against the sophisticated ransomware attacks they increasingly fight alongside their InfoSec counterparts.

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

© 2022 Cohesity, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohesity, the Cohesity logo, Helios, and other Cohesity marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cohesity, Inc. in the US and/or internationally. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Cohesity:
Doug Free

Director of Corporate Communications

doug.free@cohesity.com
650-868-3252

Highwire Public Relations for Cohesity:
Kelly Promes

cohesity@highwirepr.com

