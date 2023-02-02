Cognitive Credit Launches European Investment Grade Coverage

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognitive Credit, the leading provider of corporate credit data and analytics technology, today announces the launch of a European Investment Grade (IG) license, expanding its global coverage to over 1,300 issuers.

This new license includes detailed historical financial data for over 300 BBB-rated issuers, with more companies added over time. The European IG coverage list has been developed in partnership with a number of leading sell-side firms and benchmarked to widely-tracked bond indices.

For over a decade, European BBB credit has performed like a low-volatility spread product, with investors predominantly focused on relative value rather than fundamental credit risk. The recent interest rate sell-off, paired with tighter financial conditions and a deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop, has changed that paradigm. This shift in 2022 resulted in a notably difficult year for credit returns, with the Markit iBoxx EUR Non-Financials BBB index down 14% (Source: Markit iBoxx Indices, S&P Global). To properly manage risk and respond to opportunities resulting from this dislocation, investors are revisiting how to ramp up fundamental analysis across the space.

Sudha Sathiaseelan, Vice President of Data, said: “Following the market volatility experienced in 2022, we worked closely with clients in recent months to be in a position to roll out our European IG offering at the start of the year. This data enhancement is a timely addition to our overall coverage universe, supporting credit investors as they seek new opportunities.”

Jack Wearne, Vice President of Product and Strategy, said: “As credit investors look to capitalize on new opportunities in the BBB space, this coverage expansion empowers them with the fastest and most accurate data that only Cognitive Credit can deliver. Subscribers will gain a comprehensive understanding of BBB company fundamentals and be in a position to perform accurate cross-market analysis for hundreds of additional credits.”

European IG is Cognitive Credit’s third data license available for subscription, alongside European High Yield and US High Yield. All data published by Cognitive Credit is sourced from publicly available financial reports, structured by proprietary machine-reading technology and published within minutes of release – guaranteeing fast, detailed, and transparent data developed specifically for institutional credit investors. Clients can access Cognitive Credit data via two separate channels: a REST API service and an innovative and easy-to-use web application.

At Cognitive Credit, we bring together experts in technology and finance to create scalable solutions custom-designed for institutional credit investors. By joining the most accurate fundamental data in the market with real-time updates and a suite of advanced analytics, we empower our clients to be as productive and insightful as possible.

Find out more at https://www.cognitivecredit.com

