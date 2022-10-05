<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Cognex Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Business Wire

Cognex Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

di Business Wire

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 2, 2022.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13733415.

Internet users can listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call or an archived recording on the Cognex Investor Relations website: https://www.cognex.com/Investor.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 3 million image-based products, representing over $9 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

Contacts

Susan Conway

Investor Relations

+1 508-650-3353

Susan.conway@cognex.com

Articoli correlati

Lattice to Showcase Latest Security and Manageability Solution at OCP Global Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #FPGA--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the 2022...
Continua a leggere

Second Annual ZETA LIVE Conference Grows to 8,000 Viewers With Themes Centered on Thriving Through Macro-Economic Changes, the Future of Marketing Intelligence, and Disruptive...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Digital Marketing conference guest speakers included Dr. Deepak Chopra, NBA Hall-of-Famer and Entrepreneur Isiah Thomas, Michael Milken, Real Estate...
Continua a leggere

SGH Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Achieved Record Net Sales and Record Gross Margins in Full Year Fiscal 2022 MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SGH #SGH--SMART Global Holdings, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Lattice to Showcase Latest Security and Manageability Solution at OCP Global Summit

Business Wire