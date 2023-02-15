Cogent Global Solutions, Inc. Announces the Global Launch of New NxLCP Medical Presentation System for Surgeons

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cogent Global Solutions today announces the launch of a new Next Level Clinical Presentations (NxLCP) system. The system is designed specifically to address the needs of surgeons communicating new technology revolutionizing modern medicine.





Proprietary to Cogent, the NxLCP system accommodates all presentation platforms and high-resolution images and processes the complex 3D graphics used in cardiovascular and neurological magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Our NxLCP system safeguards your scientific research with a secure platform, utilizing state-of-the-art authorization control. Through QR codes, usernames and passwords we can ensure that only authorized users receive access to synced files and cannot download without the author’s permission.

Advances in technology are revolutionizing healthcare, allowing for vast improvements to be made in the prevention and treatment of diseases. From robotic assistants, 3D-printed organs and tissues, genomic testing capabilities and wearable medical devices — cutting-edge technologies promise an exceptional future towards personalized medicine.

Cogent strives to build relationships with their clients through professional excellence and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. This has been made possible by James Rut, the Chief Information Officer who leveraged decades of technical research into a cutting-edge presentation management system — NxLCP. Not only does it provide evidence-based analysis from end users for maximum impact but it is also renowned as the industry’s best concierge solution.

Tim Dyer, CEO, emphasizes the outstanding effort James has gone to in designing an innovative concierge presentation system. “By incorporating user feedback and research-based evidence into his process, he is elevating our sector’s standards of service excellence — something which we should all strive towards!”

About Cogent Global Solutions, Inc.

Cogent Global Solutions provides comprehensive production services, specializing in live events, hybrid and virtual meetings. Our trusted advisors have the knowledge and experience to take your vision and turn it into a reality, anywhere in the world.

We bridge the gap between creative vision and technical production, creating a powerful connection with your audience and resulting in a memorable experience. Cogent’s production and technical acumen does the heavy lifting, giving you peace of mind, for a seamless event.

From conception to execution, our experts will handle every detail so you can focus on what’s important — your audience. Let Cogent Global Solutions take care of everything, so you can deliver an unforgettable experience that leaves a lasting impression!

For more information, please visit: www.CogentGlobalSolutions.com.

Meeting & Event Planners Requesting Proposals please contact:



Cogent Global Solutions, Inc.



Heather Fontenot, Marketing VP



833-COGENT-1



833-264-3681



Advisor@CogentExpert.com

