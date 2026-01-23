Coforge Delivers Another Quarter of Robust Performance; Revenue up 5.1% QoQ, 28.5% YoY and 37.3% YTD

Six large deals signed during the quarter

$593 Mn TCV order intake during the quarter

Order executable at $1.72 Bn, up 30% YoY

PRINCETON, N.J. & NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), a leading global IT solutions and services organization, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue: INR 4,188 crore / US$ 478.2 million Up 5.1% QoQ in INR terms, 4.4% in CC terms, 3.5% in USD terms Up 28.5% YoY in INR terms, 21.5% in CC terms, 22.6% in USD terms

EBITDA: US$ 83.4 Mn, up 37.7% YoY in USD terms

EBITDA margin at 17.4%, increased by 191 bps YoY

EBIT margin at 13.4%, increased by 191 bps YoY

PAT (excl. extraordinary items): INR 364 crores, up 71.2% YoY basis

The Board has recommended an interim dividend of INR 4/- per share, and the record date for this payout will be January 31, 2026.

“A 5.1% sequential growth in Q3 during a seasonally weak quarter, 28.5% YoY growth, six large deals signed in this quarter, a 30% YoY increase in next twelve-month executable order book, and a robust large deals pipeline gives us the confidence of maintaining our strong and sustained growth through both FY26 and FY27. Furthermore, the $2 Billion core of Data, Cloud and AI led engineering that will be created after Coforge and Encora come together, sets us up for sustained outperformance in the years to come,” said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge Ltd.

Key Business Highlights

Order Intake: US$ 593 Mn for the Quarter

Executable Order Book over next twelve months at $1.72 billion, a 30.4% YoY increase

Large Deal Momentum: 6 large deals signed this quarter across North America, Europe and APAC

Headcount stood at 35,341; net addition of 445 sequentially

LTM Attrition Rate: Dropped to 10.9% against 11.4% in last quarter; among the lowest in the industry

Recognitions

ISG positioned Coforge as a Leader in Application Development Projects (US), Application Managed Services (US) and Continuous Testing Specialists (US) in the AI-driven ADM Services 2025 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Study

in Application Development Projects (US), Application Managed Services (US) and Continuous Testing Specialists (US) in the AI-driven ADM Services 2025 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Study ISG positioned Coforge as a Leader in Managed Services (Midmarket, US) and Consulting & Transformation Services (Midmarket, US) in the Multi Public Cloud Services 2025 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Study

in Managed Services (Midmarket, US) and Consulting & Transformation Services (Midmarket, US) in the Multi Public Cloud Services 2025 ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Study ISG positioned Coforge as a Leader in Insurance ITO Services Specialists in the ISG Provider Lens Quadrant study 'Insurance Services - Strategic Capabilities’ 2025

in Insurance ITO Services Specialists in the ISG Provider Lens Quadrant study 'Insurance Services - Strategic Capabilities’ 2025 NelsonHall positioned Coforge as a Leader in AI Based Analytics & Automation, GenAI Use case capability, Overall QE Services and SAP Testing capability in the NelsonHall Quality Engineering 2025 NEAT

in AI Based Analytics & Automation, GenAI Use case capability, Overall QE Services and SAP Testing capability in the NelsonHall Quality Engineering 2025 NEAT HFS positioned Coforge as a Leader in the HFS Horizons: Travel and Hospitality Service Provider Ecosystem 2025

in the HFS Horizons: Travel and Hospitality Service Provider Ecosystem 2025 Everest positioned Coforge as a Leader in the Enterprise Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Partnerships

On the Microsoft Marketplace , Coforge launched CodeInsightAI – a GenAI Led Legacy Modernization Accelerator, and XJAVA – an AI powered accelerator for modernization of legacy Java applications

, Coforge launched – a GenAI Led Legacy Modernization Accelerator, and – an AI powered accelerator for modernization of legacy Java applications In partnership with Salesforce, Coforge launched “WellnessAI” , an intelligent patient access and navigation platform for the healthcare industry

, an intelligent patient access and navigation platform for the healthcare industry Coforge was recognized as the winner of Kong’s Rising Star for EMEA award at Kong’s API Summit 2025

Awards

Coforge was recognized among the Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces for IT & IT-BPM 2025 by Great Place to Work

