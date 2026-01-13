Codenotary Granted U.S. Patent for Breakthrough Cryptographic Proof Technology

Foundation of company’s large-scale software supply chain security products

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Codenotary, leaders in software supply chain protection, today announced that it has been granted a patent for how data integrity can be verified at large scale, which is the foundation of the company’s software supply chain protection products. The novel approach to cryptographic verification dramatically improves the speed and efficiency of validating data integrity at enterprise scale.

Organizations need to verify that their software, build artifacts, and sensitive data haven't been tampered. This is achieved with cryptographic proof mechanisms, which generate irrefutable, mathematically-validated evidence that substantiates the immutable and untampered status of data from its initial point of inscription.

However, as databases grow to millions or billions of records, traditional methods of cryptographic verification are resource-intensive, forcing a trade-off of either fast verification with large proof sizes, or smaller proofs that take longer to compute. The Codenotary patented innovation resolves this challenge.

“This patent is the latest milestone in our mission to make software supply chain security verifiable by design reinforcing our commitment to delivering technology that enterprises can trust with their most critical security requirements,” said Moshe Bar, CEO and co-founder, Codenotary. “As attacks grow more sophisticated, organizations need solutions backed by cryptographic proof – not just promises or best practices.”

Dual Cryptographic Proofs: The Best of Both Worlds

The patented technology introduces dual cryptographic proofs, a unique combination of two complementary techniques. The first uses linear cryptographic linking, where each transaction is chained to its predecessor via cryptographic hashes to create an immutable sequence. The second employs an incremental hash tree structure that enables efficient verification across any range of transactions.

By combining these approaches, Codenotary generates proofs that are significantly shorter than traditional methods – without sacrificing mathematical certainty. This means faster verification, reduced data storage requirements, and reliable performance even when processing billions of records.

Powering Codenotary Products at Global Scale

This patented technology is a core foundation of Codenotary software supply chain offerings, such as Trustcenter and Guardian. For security teams and auditors, speed is essential. When verifying whether an artifact has been compromised, answers are needed in minutes, not days. Codenotary’s dual-proof technology enables rapid verification even across massive datasets spanning billions of software artifacts – delivering confidence at the scale modern enterprises require.

Codenotary’s technology provides mathematically proven immutability, to guarantee the veracity of information stored in software attestations. This is in contrast with conventional database approaches that can be modified or manipulated.

The full patent can be accessed by searching for U.S. Patent No. 12,483,412 titled “System and Method to Shorten Cryptographic Proofs” via the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.

About Codenotary

Used by hundreds of customers worldwide – including the world’s leading banks, governments, and defense organizations – Codenotary delivers technology that protects the entire software development lifecycle. Codenotary brings easy-to-use trust and integrity into modern software pipelines through advanced AI models that recognize attack patterns instantaneously. Codenotary can be deployed in minutes and integrates with modern CI/CD platforms. For more information, visit https://www.codenotary.com.

