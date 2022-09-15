Code42 Incydr Supports Leading Desktop-as-a-Service Offerings and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Solutions

Enables organizations to detect and respond to data exfiltration events in virtualized environments from Git, Salesforce, GDrive and more

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DaaS—Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced its Incydr product fully supports all major Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) environments. The Code42® Incydr™ product detects when valuable and sensitive files are moved to untrusted locations, including personal email and cloud accounts, and removable media – and allows security teams to quickly respond in order to stop data leaks and theft.

According to a recent survey of IT professionals published by Citrix, nearly 70% of organizations are planning to implement VDIs to accommodate hybrid or remote work strategies, with just under 60% accelerating the adoption of cloud tools. Though DaaS and VDI solutions help security teams better protect against vulnerabilities, malicious actors and other external threats, they do little to reduce the risk from insiders, as virtual environments inherently depend on cloud tools.

“We’ve seen a notable uptick in the number of teams that have deployed DaaS and VDI solutions throughout their environments. Given the continued popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and remote work, coupled with an unstable hardware supply chain, we absolutely expect this trend to continue,” said Rob Juncker, CTO of Code42. “In virtual-first organizations where there is pervasive use of cloud collaboration tools, such as Git, Salesforce, GDrive, OneDrive and iCloud, Incydr wraps a layer of protection around data put at risk by insiders, complementing solutions that focus on external threats and malicious actors.”

Code42 Incydr: The Industry’s Leading Data Security Product for Exfiltration Detection and Response

Incydr is an Insider Risk Management solution that provides the visibility, context and controls needed to stop data leak and IP theft. Organizations utilize Incydr to detect and respond to data exposure and exfiltration from corporate computer, cloud and email systems. It deploys in hours so security teams can address material risk to the business in a matter of days and drive the secure work habits needed to decrease how often employees put data at risk in the future.

Code42 Instructor: Education-Led Insider Risk Response

The Code42 Instructor™ micro-learning solution improves Insider Risk awareness by focusing on the creation of holistic, security-oriented cultures. The solution delivers actionable, hyper-targeted and bite-sized video lessons to end-users when they’re needed most, helping to change security behavior for the long term. The Instructor solution helps organizations rapidly mature their Insider Risk Management programs by incorporating data-driven Insider Risk behavioral guidance for end-users.

Combining the Power of Incydr and Instructor

Instructor works in tandem with Incydr, allowing security, compliance and education teams to immediately send corrective video lessons triggered by employee actions that create risk for the business. For example, when Incydr flags file movement to an untrusted location, like an unauthorized cloud application, an Instructor video specifically explaining the correct activity is sent to educate the employee in real-time through the Incydr solution.

Code42 Services: Measure, Manage, Mitigate

IRM technology is simpler and faster to deploy than other technologies, such as DLP and CASB, but it does require a strategy and mindset shift. Insider Risk Management isn’t only about data – it’s about a company’s employees and culture. Code42 IRM Services are designed to help organizations establish an efficient and effective IRM program rooted in transparency, training and technology. Code42’s services take a collaborative approach to helping organizations develop, operationalize, and mature an end-to-end IRM program.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in Insider Risk Management (IRM), offering end-to-end data loss detection and response solutions. The Code42 Incydr product is native to the cloud and rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. Accelerating the effectiveness of Insider Risk programs are the Code42 Instructor microlearning solution, and Code42’s full suite of expert services.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Designed to meet regulatory control requirements, Code42’s IRM solution is FEDRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other compliance frameworks. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category – now recognized by Gartner, IDC and Forrester – and is a founding member of the annual Insider Risk Summit and Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States and its clients include large multinational organizations, such as Crowdstrike, Exabeam, BAYADA Home Health Care, Juniper Networks, Lending Club, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, North Highland, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, Snowflake, University of Georgia, User Testing, UTEX and Xactly.

