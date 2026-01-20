Cobalt Microsoft® Teams® Integration Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace®

Offers Bi-Directional Microsoft Teams Integration for Faster Remediation of Vulnerabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cobalt, the pioneer of penetration testing as a service (PTaaS) and leader in offensive security services, today announced the availability of its Microsoft Teams integration in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Cobalt customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through the Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Teams.

The integration, offered through the Cobalt Offensive Security Platform, provides bi-directional collaboration within Microsoft Teams, seamlessly connecting pentesters, customers, and technical project managers directly within their existing workflows. It mirrors the success of the company’s existing Slack® integration, providing users with unmatched collaboration and flexibility in their preferred communication channels during an engagement.

Cobalt penetration testing services make the process fast, scalable, and reliable. Customers can tap into the Cobalt Core pentester community, a team of over 500 security experts, and launch an expert-led pentest in as little as 24 hours. Cobalt delivers pentest findings directly through collaboration channels like Microsoft Teams, so customers can begin remediation right away, without waiting for a final report.

With over 320 million monthly active users and an adoption rate of over 90% among Fortune 100 companies, Microsoft Teams is the de facto collaboration platform for the enterprise.

“Most other PTaaS providers can only offer a one-way communication channel through their own portal, but the Cobalt Microsoft Teams integration provides a seamless and efficient way for both pentesters and customers to manage engagements directly within their existing toolset without context-switching,” said Deepak Dalvi, Head of Product at Cobalt. “This leads to faster remediation, as teams are quickly alerted to findings in their system of communication, and can act on them immediately after discovery.”

Key benefits of the Cobalt Microsoft Teams integration include:

Real-time Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new findings, status updates, and comments directly in Microsoft Teams channels.

Streamlined Communication: Facilitate direct conversations between pentesters and customer security teams, eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms.

Enhanced Transparency: Gain immediate visibility into pentest progress and vulnerability details, allowing for proactive decision-making.

Accelerated Remediation: Faster communication leads to quicker understanding of findings and a more rapid remediation cycle.

Seamless Workflow Integration: Integrate pentest communications into existing Microsoft Teams workflows, improving overall operational efficiency.

The Cobalt Microsoft Teams integration underscores the company’s commitment to providing a flexible and user-friendly platform that adapts to the diverse operational needs of its global customer base. By expanding its collaboration tool integrations, Cobalt continues to deliver a modern, efficient, and highly collaborative pentesting experience that combines the best of technology with human expertise.

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in the Marketplace, and directly within Microsoft products.

About Cobalt

Cobalt is the pioneer in pentesting as a service (PTaaS) and a leader in human-led, AI-powered offensive security services. We are focused on combining talent and technology with speed, scalability, and expertise. Thousands of customers and hundreds of partners rely on the Cobalt Offensive Security Platform, along with 500+ trusted security experts, to find and fix vulnerabilities across their environments. By enabling faster pentest launches, real-time collaboration with pentesters, and seamless integration with remediation workflows, we help organizations identify critical issues and accelerate risk mitigation so they can operate fearlessly and innovate securely.

Cobalt maintains an outstanding NPS of 9.12, reflecting its dedication to customer satisfaction. Read our reviews on G2 to see why customers love us. More at https://www.cobalt.io. Follow Cobalt on LinkedIn and X.

