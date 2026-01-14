Coastal Florida Dominates December’s Priciest Home Sales, Led By a $101M Miami Estate

Three beachfront Florida homes made it onto Redfin’s ranking of the 10 most expensive sales of the whole year

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#housingmarket--A 5-acre compound in coastal Miami known as the Banyan Ridge Estate sold for $101.5 million last month, making it the most expensive U.S. home sale of December and the fourth most expensive sale of 2025. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket.

It’s followed by two beachfront Palm Beach estates, both of which also broke onto Redfin’s ranking of 2025’s most expensive U.S. home sales, fetching $97.5 million and $66.1 million, respectively.

All in all, six of December’s 10 priciest home sales were located in coastal Florida. Two were in Manhattan, one was in the Bay Area, and one was on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. The four most expensive sales brought in more than $60 million apiece, and all 10 fetched at least $35 million.

These are the most expensive U.S. home sales of December:

The three priciest December sales—all in coastal Florida—made it onto Redfin’s ranking of the most expensive U.S. home sales of 2025:

