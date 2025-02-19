CO/AI Launches with 50+ Corporate Partners to Power Enterprise AI Transformation

New Platform Connects Buyers with Solutions Through Community and AI-Powered Discovery

VENICE BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CO/AI, the AI discoverability marketplace, launched today with a mission to guide businesses and their workforce through the AI transformation. Founded by Anthony Batt and Shane Robinson, entrepreneurs who have successfully built and scaled multiple technology companies including BuzzMedia, Greenplum and Craigslist, CO/AI connects organizations with the right AI solutions amid an explosion of new products. CO/AI launches with $1.8M in pre-seed funding, backed by investors including Sequoia Scout Fund, MoVi Partners, Gaingels, and The Critical Co, and executives from CVS Health, Carlyle Group, Capital One, Cross Equities and On-Chain Investments.

“Distribution is the critical challenge for AI today - solving it not only helps workers and businesses navigate the AI transformation, but also ensures that AI startups can compete fairly with Big Tech. CO/AI is building the essential infrastructure to make this happen,” said Swapnil Shinde, CEO, Zeni.

CO/AI is addressing a critical challenge in the AI industry: educating users on the best tools for their needs, and providing AI makers a curated and engaged buying audience. By combining marketplace discovery with real-time analytics in a single automated platform, CO/AI helps organizations identify and implement the most effective AI tools for their needs, while providing AI developers with crucial distribution channels. This dual-sided approach limits market consolidation by big tech players and ensures broader access to AI innovation.

“Building AI that serves humanity requires equipping people with the knowledge and tools to shape its future,” said Vikram Chalana, CEO and Founder of Pictory. “What makes CO/AI special is that they’re not just providing those resources – they’re building a community that creates them together.”

Central to CO/AI's mission is the notion of community. CO/AI has built a private, rapidly growing community of students, AI builders, entrepreneurs, journalists and industry leaders who directly contribute to the platform and share knowledge to ensure AI advancement remains focused on empowering, rather than replacing, human potential.

“We are all told that AI will either solve the world's biggest problems or cause humanity's downfall. This is a polarizing narrative that makes it basically impossible for an everyday, non-technical person to find balanced and unbiased information on the space. We are building CO/AI to help simplify things. We connect the right AI tools with the right AI users at the right time in their AI transformation. On a social level, we want to ensure the enormous wealth and power unlocked by AI accrues not only to Big Tech, but also to the scrappy startups fighting to compete, and to the early adopters wielding these incredible new tools,” said Shane Robinson, CEO, CO/AI. “What we see with AI today is really just the beginning.”

AI startups seeking distribution and enterprises looking to navigate the AI landscape can visit getcoai.com for more information. CO/AI's Launchpad program helps startups gain visibility and traction. Our analytics platform provides businesses and investors with the insights needed to make informed decisions about AI adoption.

CO/AI can also be found on their active social handles across the following platforms: LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

Media Contact:

Amanda Orr

202-459-1304