Clutch Report: 65% of Consumers Use AI to Research Products Before Making a Purchase

Agentic commerce is reshaping how consumers shop online but trust concerns are slowing full autonomy.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial intelligence is reshaping online shopping, marking the early stages of agentic commerce. New Clutch research shows consumers are using AI to research and compare products, but most are not ready to give it full purchasing control.

AI Is Becoming a Go-To Shopping Research Tool

AI adoption in shopping is gaining momentum. Seventy percent of consumers say they use AI tools during the online shopping process, with 65% using AI to research products before making a purchase. Consumers cite time savings, easier comparisons, and more informed decisions as key benefits, and one-third (32%) report using AI shopping tools on a weekly basis.

“Consumers are embracing AI as a research assistant,” said Jeanette Godreau, Clutch analyst who manages design content. “AI helps shoppers narrow choices faster, but it hasn’t replaced the human decision-maker.”

Trust and Transparency Are Critical Barriers to Adoption

Trust remains the biggest barrier to agentic commerce. Nearly all consumers (95%) report concerns about AI-assisted shopping, including data privacy, bias, and misuse of personal information, and only 17% generally trust AI recommendations without verification.

Transparency matters. Clear explanations, multiple options, and disclosure of sponsored results increase consumer confidence.

“Consumers are open to AI guidance, but they want clarity and accountability,” Godreau said. “Without transparency, AI recommendations feel risky rather than helpful.”

Consumers Want AI Support, Not Full Autonomy

Comfort with AI varies by product category. Consumers are most open to using AI for household items (40%) and electronics (37%), but comfort drops for higher-risk categories like health and wellness products (16%). While many welcome AI for price comparisons or review summaries, only 4% would allow it to complete a purchase.

These findings suggest agentic commerce will evolve gradually, with AI supporting, not replacing, human decision-making.

