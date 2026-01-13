Clutch Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Public Sector to Accelerate AI Adoption Across California Government

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clutch, a Rancho Cordova-based consulting firm specializing in human-centered modernization, today announced a new partnership with Google Public Sector to help California state and local government entities responsibly adopt advanced AI capabilities across their operations. Through this collaboration, Clutch will support government teams in deploying Google Cloud’s enterprise AI tools, including Gemini for Government, with a focus on measurable outcomes, human-centered design, and responsible implementation.

Since its founding in 2019, Clutch has worked with public and private sector clients to drive modernization and strengthen service delivery. Through this partnership, Clutch will pair its expertise in digital transformation, organizational change management, process engineering, and data strategy with Google Cloud’s AI technologies to help government teams improve productivity, efficiency, and mission outcomes for the nearly 40 million Californians they serve.

“Google has long been a leader in advancing AI research and developing tools that make complex emerging technologies accessible to users at scale,” said James Regan, CEO of Clutch. “We’re proud to partner with Google Public Sector to support California’s public-sector workforce as they explore responsible, practical applications of AI to strengthen programs, enhance service delivery, and meet the evolving needs of the communities they serve.”

"Google Public Sector is committed to providing government agencies with the most advanced, secure, and responsible AI to better serve their constituents," said Chris Hein, Field CTO, Google Public Sector. "We are excited to combine Clutch’s specialized expertise with our deep experience transforming public sector organizations—such as the City of Los Angeles—to help agencies harness Google AI, modernize service delivery, and drive better outcomes for all Californians."

Clutch’s leadership brings deep public-sector experience to the effort. Both CEO James Regan and Head of Client Delivery Hayley Figeroid are former appointed state executives who played key roles in shaping California’s early AI policies and pilot projects. Their firsthand understanding of government operations, coupled with Clutch’s established track record in technology enablement, positions the firm to help agencies adopt AI tools in a thoughtful, effective, and accountable way.

As a cornerstone of this offering, Clutch has developed an AI Readiness Service to support teams in the data, people, and process optimization that lays the necessary groundwork for successful AI implementation.

Clutch and Google Public Sector will begin initial engagement with identified early-adopter state departments in the coming weeks. These projects will focus on supporting teams in evaluating high-value use cases, strengthening workforce readiness, and integrating AI solutions into existing processes and technologies.

About Clutch

Clutch is a Rancho Cordova-based consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, organizational change management, process engineering, and data strategy. They also offer full-service events planning and management. With a leadership team of former California government executives, Clutch helps their public sector clients modernize operations, adopt emerging technologies, and improve service delivery for the communities they serve.

info@connectwithclutch.com