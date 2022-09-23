Clue: Classic Episodes of this Beloved Quiz Show Now Streaming in Audio Exclusively on TuneIn

Correct Response: What is Jeopardy!?

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, today is pleased to announce the addition of Jeopardy! Radio and Jeopardy! Radio Classics to its growing list of free and premium content offerings. Fans of Jeopardy! will now be able to take a walk down memory lane and experience classic episodes of America’s Favorite Quiz Show® through TuneIn.

Jeopardy! Radio serves as a reminder of why this program has won the most Daytime Emmys of any game show in history. This 24/7 stream, curated by the show’s producers, will feature the greatest and most memorable episodes of Jeopardy!. Fans can listen to some of the most iconic, historic, and downright hilarious moments in the show’s history. From Alex Trebek’s best episodes and unbelievable contestant winning streaks to incredible kids and tenacious teens, and of course, highlights from Ken Jennings’ unmatched 74-game run, this channel will offer the very best of Jeopardy!.

Jeopardy! Radio Classics is another 24/7 streaming treasure chest of content that covers nearly 40 years of gameplay. Listeners old and new will be able to play at home and on-the-go to see how they stack up against contestants from decades past. They will also be able to listen to how things have changed over time, from the Cold War ’80s to the “Extreme ’90s” and well into the new millennium.

“Jeopardy! is an iconic part of American entertainment history. This on its own makes it an incredibly valuable addition to TuneIn’s roster of streaming audio content,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “There is so much more to it than that. The nature of Jeopardy! as an interactive game show fits so well into an audio setting. Fans who remember these classic episodes and those experiencing them for the first time are able to play along in the car, with their smart home device or simply while taking a walk. This is what makes this partnership such a fun treasure for all TuneIn listeners.”

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways for our fans to play Jeopardy!, which is what makes expanding into world of streaming audio with TuneIn such an exciting proposition for us,” said Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President, Game Shows, at Sony Pictures Television. “With this partnership, we look forward to bringing the classic ‘clues and responses’ to an even broader audience that extends beyond television.”

Both Jeopardy! Radio and Jeopardy! Radio Classics will be available to TuneIn listeners in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Fans of the program can choose between an ad-supported stream or if they sign up for TuneIn Premium, ad-free with additional on-demand content.

To start listening to Jeopardy! Radio sign up for TuneIn at https://tunein.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL, EPL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Jeopardy!:

Jeopardy!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 39th season in syndication. With a weekly audience over 20 million viewers,* Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 43 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.” Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both units of Paramount.

* Source: Nielsen NPower, 2020/21 (9/14/20-7/4/21)

