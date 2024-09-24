CloudVision Delivers Modern Network Operating Model Across the Enterprise

Multi-domain Network-as-a-Service spans data center, campus, and wide area networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), a leading provider of cloud and AI networking solutions, today announced significant new capabilities in its CloudVision® platform, enabling a modern network operating model for customers. Arista’s CloudVision dramatically simplifies operations with automation, observability and zero trust security capabilities across all enterprise networking domains, from campus to data center, WAN, and cloud. This uniform approach helps enterprises save operational expenses by removing traditional network operational silos while delivering reliable and resilient networks.





“Having first deployed CloudVision in our Data Center, we now have expanded CloudVision to be the automation and day-to-day operations platform for our campus network as well,” said Haim Inger, CTO and VP of Infrastructure at Clal Insurance. ”The benefit of having a single operating model across our enterprise network means reduced training efforts, better control of our potential security risk and faster issue resolution.”

The Platform for a Modern Network Operating Model

Arista CloudVision is a multi-domain management platform that eliminates the burden of different network operating models forced on customers by traditional network vendors. Instead, customers benefit from consistent network design, automation workflows, troubleshooting techniques, and expertise across network domains.

This modern network operating model is derived from Arista’s experience with the largest cloud service providers, who demand the highest quality, reliability, and lack of downtime. CloudVision is democratizing these cloud principles and making them available to customers of all sizes, reducing the cost of network operations, increasing network uptime, and improving security.

Built on Arista’s unified Network Data Lake (NetDL™) architecture, CloudVision aggregates data from the entire enterprise in one location for advanced automation and analytics and applies predictive insights via Arista Autonomous Virtual Assist (Arista AVA™). This multi-domain approach, expanded with domain-specific capabilities, addresses the needs of the end-to-end enterprise modern networks.

CloudVision for the Data Center

CloudVision established its foundation in the data center, addressing comprehensive network operations tasks for engineers responsible for operating mission-critical data center environments. State-streaming telemetry continues to give the data center operator unmatched visibility for faster mean-time-to resolution and automated compliance reporting. Arista Validated Design (AVD) driven DevOps pipeline integrations automate the deployment of large network configurations.

CloudVision’s latest feature set includes holistic, 360-degree observability by integrating application and 3rd-party data into Arista’s NetDL. CloudVision Universal Network Observability™ (CV UNO™) leverages advanced machine learning for event correlations across topology-based, time-based, and function-based dimensions. CV UNO drastically accelerates issue detection, inference and resolution, ensuring faster and more precise troubleshooting of application-related problems.

CloudVision for the Campus Center

CloudVision continues the expansion into the enterprise campus with new guided workflows that address the broader enterprise operator personas. These prescriptive workflows simplify end-to-end operations of campus networks, enabling the operator to efficiently build networks, including day zero pre-provisioning and day one onboarding as well as speeding up day two operations such as making port changes, adding/removing networks, or running diagnostics for quicker troubleshooting.

CloudVision also uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to ease network management and provide faster problem resolution. CloudVision’s Ask AVA capabilities allow the operator to ask CloudVision natural language questions, enabling network operators of all levels to navigate the platform and quickly find exactly what they need.

CloudVision for the WAN Center

CloudVision has expanded further to the enterprise WAN network domain. WAN operator dashboards combine telemetry data for all interconnect networks, uniquely providing a single, end-to-end operational view across the enterprise.

CloudVision Pathfinder modernizes WAN management and provisioning, aligning the operating model with visualization and orchestration across all network transport domains. This enables a profound shift from legacy CLI configuration to a model where configuration and traffic engineering are automatically generated, tested, and deployed, resulting in a self-healing network.

CloudVision for the Zero Trust Network

Enterprise-wide zero trust networking across multiple network domains requires a flexible identity-based microsegmentation service enforced in the distributed network. CloudVision delivers multi-domain orchestration and monitoring services of zero trust policies based on microperimeters, with dedicated, easy to use security dashboards to manage the end-to-end microsegmentation lifecycle across the enterprise. The service integrates with the broader Arista Zero Trust Networking solution, including Arista CloudVision, CV AGNI™ and Arista NDR. It also integrates with industry-leading firewalls such as Palo Alto Networks, IT service management (ITSM) such as ServiceNow, and virtualization platforms such as VMware.

Customers can therefore visualize, operate, and secure the entire enterprise network, from the client to the campus, the cloud, and the data center.

Availability

Arista CloudVision is available now, including CloudVision UNO, CloudVision Pathfinder, and Multi-Domain Segmentation Services, with these latest CloudVision features available in Q4 2024. For more information, please visit CloudVision on arista.com.

To read more about this announcement, please check out this blog by Andre Pech, Vice President of Software Engineering for Arista.

About Arista

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, AGNI, AVA, CloudVision, CV UNO, EOS, NetDL, and Universal Network Observability are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks in jurisdictions worldwide. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of Arista's products and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements, and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

