CloudLex Welcomes Matt Christensen of Rose Park Advisors to Its Board of Directors

CloudLex®, innovator of the Legal Cloud® and leader in Personal Injury legal tech, also shared details about the latest round of funding to support continued growth and expand services across their Personal Injury software platform.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudLex®, the leader in Personal Injury legal tech, is excited about the addition of Matt Christensen to its Board of Directors. The latest round of funding is backed by Christensen’s Rose Park Advisors, The Riverside Company and existing investors including Aligned Partners.

“ We are thrilled to have Matt on the Board and Rose Park Advisors’ support on our mission to transform the U.S. civil litigation market,” said Dev Shrotri, Founder and CEO of CloudLex. “ With this latest funding, CloudLex is positioned to do what no other legal tech company is willing to do: focus solely on creating the most advanced, all-in-one platform built exclusively for plaintiff-side Personal Injury law firms and their clients. We have exciting things in store for 2023 and beyond.”

This latest round will support CloudLex’s continued growth and further development of their groundbreaking legal software platform built exclusively for trial lawyers and Personal Injury law firms across the country.

“ We believe in CloudLex’s mission to disrupt the civil litigation world with their intuitive and user-friendly case management software and Legal Cloud® platform, and we are excited to support them in their next phase of growth,” said Matt Christensen, CEO and Managing Partner of Rose Park Advisors.

A leading legal case management software and innovator of the Legal Cloud, CloudLex has been helping Personal Injury law firms build, manage and grow since 2015. CloudLex’s hyper-focus on plaintiff-side Personal Injury law makes them unique compared to more common practice area agnostic solutions offered to law firms today. Seamless integrations with Microsoft, HIPAA-compliant document management, and additional practice area specific features are just some of the many reasons why Personal Injury law firms choose CloudLex.

To learn more about CloudLex, visit www.cloudlex.com

About CloudLex

CloudLex partners with plaintiff Personal Injury law firms and provides them with the cutting edge technology, actionable insights and expertise to build, manage and grow their practice.

Why CloudLex?

– Exclusively built for Personal Injury law firms.

– Intuitive and easy to use.

– Powered by Microsoft Azure & MS 365.

About Rose Park Advisors

Rose Park Advisors, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a specialized investment firm, co-founded by Clayton and Matthew Christensen, focused on making investments in companies whose strategies are based on harnessing the benefits of Disruptive Innovation.

Contacts

Media:



Chad Sands



csands@cloudlex.com

1 (646) 415-8307