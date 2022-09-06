Cloudflare Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection

Cloudflare placed in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced it has been named by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). This is the first year Cloudflare has been placed in the Leaders quadrant.

“ More than half of traffic across Cloudflare’s network is for APIs. That’s why we’ve invested heavily in building the best platform for protecting APIs and application web traffic,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “ We’re proud to be recognized as a Leader in this space by Gartner and that more and more enterprises choose Cloudflare to fully protect their networks from the most sophisticated attacks.”

Cloudflare was recognized among 11 vendors for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. In the past year, Cloudflare has expanded its WAF’s threat intelligence capabilities, added machine learning WAF detection, unveiled an API Gateway, delivered client-side protections against 3rd party JavaScript attacks, and bolstered its Bot Management protections while reducing the need for CAPTCHAs.

A complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAAP is available here. Visit our blog for more details, and learn more about Cloudflare’s WAAP solutions:

Gartner, “ Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection”, Analyst(s): Jeremy D’Hoinne, Rajpreet Kaur, John Watts, Adam Hils, August 30, 2022

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Dubai, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

