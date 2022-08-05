Cloudflare Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter total revenue totaled $234.5 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year

Strong large customer growth, with a record addition of 212 large customers in the quarter, bringing the total number of large customers to 1,749

Achieved positive operating cash flow for the second quarter and year to date; operating cash flow was $38.3 million, or 16% of total revenue, and free cash flow was negative $4.4 million, or 2% of total revenue for the quarter

“ We delivered another strong quarter, with revenue growth up 54% year-over-year, driven by strength in our large customers, and a record number of large customer additions. Large customers now represent 60% of our revenue, and they are leaning forward to hear how Cloudflare can save them money and reduce IT complexity, all while increasing their security, performance, and reliability," said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. " Cloudflare addresses organizations' 'must-have' list, and that's even more important in these economic times. Companies aren't abandoning the Internet, reverting back to outdated on-prem boxes backlogged with supply chain issues, or ditching cybersecurity when attacks are larger than ever. I'm confident Cloudflare will continue to grow stronger even through the tough economic times that may be ahead."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $234.5 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $234.5 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $178.7 million, or 76.2% gross margin, compared to $117.4 million, or, 77.0% in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $185.0 million, or 78.9% gross margin, compared to $118.9 million, or 78.0%, in the second quarter of 2021.

: GAAP gross profit was $178.7 million, or 76.2% gross margin, compared to $117.4 million, or, 77.0% in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $185.0 million, or 78.9% gross margin, compared to $118.9 million, or 78.0%, in the second quarter of 2021. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $64.5 million, or 27.5% of total revenue, compared to $28.9 million, or 18.9% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $0.9 million, or 0.4% of total revenue, compared to $4.0 million, or 2.6% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2021.

: GAAP loss from operations was $64.5 million, or 27.5% of total revenue, compared to $28.9 million, or 18.9% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $0.9 million, or 0.4% of total revenue, compared to $4.0 million, or 2.6% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2021. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $63.5 million, compared to $35.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.20, compared to $0.12 in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $0.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.00, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 in the second quarter of 2021.

: GAAP net loss was $63.5 million, compared to $35.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.20, compared to $0.12 in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $0.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.00, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 in the second quarter of 2021. Cash Flow : Net cash flow from operating activities was $38.3 million, compared to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $4.4 million, or 2.0% of total revenue, compared to negative $9.8 million, or 6.0% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2021.

: Net cash flow from operating activities was $38.3 million, compared to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $4.4 million, or 2.0% of total revenue, compared to negative $9.8 million, or 6.0% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,641.8 million as of June 30, 2022.

The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook are subject to substantial uncertainty as a result of challenging general economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates, and other impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or Russia-Ukraine conflict, reflect our estimates as of August 4, 2022 regarding the impact of these factors on our operations, and are highly dependent on numerous factors that we may not be able to predict or control, including, among others: the duration, spread, and severity of the pandemic; actions taken by governments and businesses in response to the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and related macroeconomic conditions and the resulting impact on our customers, vendors, and partners; the timing of administering COVID-19 vaccines around the world and the long-term efficacy of these vaccines; the impact of the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict on global and regional economies, financial markets, and economic activity generally, including inflation, rising interest rates, changes in monetary policy, supply chain disruptions, and foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to continue operating in impacted areas; and customer demand and spending patterns.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect:

Total revenue of $250.0 to $251.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $0.0 to $1.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.00 to $0.01, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 342 million

For the full year fiscal 2022, we expect:

Total revenue of $968.0 to $972.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $7.0 to $11.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 to $0.04, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 343 million

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resulting adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation and rising interest rates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and resulting adverse macroeconomic conditions globally on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; our history of net losses; our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to generate demand for our products; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 5, 2022, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Dubai, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 234,517 $ 152,428 $ 446,684 $ 290,483 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 55,804 35,029 102,855 67,113 Gross profit 178,713 117,399 343,829 223,370 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 117,622 75,995 217,679 145,969 Research and development(1)(3) 75,114 41,349 142,168 80,876 General and administrative(1) 50,518 28,927 88,547 56,651 Total operating expenses 243,254 146,271 448,394 283,496 Loss from operations (64,541 ) (28,872 ) (104,565 ) (60,126 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 1,641 373 2,702 917 Interest expense(4) (1,040 ) (10,444 ) (2,597 ) (20,678 ) Other income (expense), net 233 (877 ) (254 ) (729 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net 834 (10,948 ) (149 ) (20,490 ) Loss before income taxes (63,707 ) (39,820 ) (104,714 ) (80,616 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (170 ) (4,310 ) 204 (5,143 ) Net loss $ (63,537 ) $ (35,510 ) $ (104,918 ) $ (75,473 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 325,197 308,263 324,574 307,115

____________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,001 $ 803 $ 3,324 $ 1,326 Sales and marketing 12,907 7,579 23,286 14,414 Research and development 27,873 11,280 51,952 22,338 General and administrative 14,674 4,486 20,692 9,134 Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes $ 57,455 $ 24,148 $ 99,254 $ 47,212

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,312 $ 700 $ 4,819 $ 1,400 Sales and marketing 575 — 575 — Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 4,887 $ 700 $ 5,394 $ 1,400

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows: Sales and marketing $ 265 $ — $ 265 $ — Research and development 1,043 — 3,682 — Total acquisition-related and other expenses $ 1,308 $ — $ 3,947 $ —

(4) Includes amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs as follows*: Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs* $ 1,162 $ 9,183 $ 2,332 $ 18,154 Total amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs $ 1,162 $ 9,183 $ 2,332 $ 18,154 * The Company recorded amortization of debt discount as interest expense prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,675 $ 313,777 Available-for-sale securities 1,499,173 1,508,066 Accounts receivable, net 122,114 95,543 Contract assets 7,195 6,079 Restricted cash short-term 9,357 2,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,499 29,433 Total current assets 1,814,013 1,955,856 Property and equipment, net 244,560 183,736 Goodwill 149,122 23,530 Acquired intangible assets, net 42,258 1,254 Operating lease right-of-use assets 132,165 130,314 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 80,706 70,320 Restricted cash 1,746 4,223 Other noncurrent assets 3,889 2,838 Total assets $ 2,468,459 $ 2,372,071 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 55,732 $ 26,086 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,184 38,085 Accrued compensation 36,639 65,905 Operating lease liabilities 28,298 25,175 Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options 3,150 4,651 Deferred revenue 155,811 116,546 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net — 12,117 Total current liabilities 332,814 288,565 Convertible senior notes, net 1,433,867 1,146,877 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 105,348 109,037 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 6,841 4,680 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,099 7,114 Total liabilities 1,887,969 1,556,273 Temporary equity, convertible senior notes — 4,439 Stockholders’ Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 282,774 and 277,708 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 282 277 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 44,623 and 45,904 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 43 44 Additional paid-in capital 1,347,671 1,494,512 Accumulated deficit (751,428 ) (680,829 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,078 ) (2,645 ) Total stockholders’ equity 580,490 811,359 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,468,459 $ 2,372,071

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (104,918 ) $ (75,473 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 45,352 31,245 Non-cash operating lease costs 18,106 11,004 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 20,218 12,915 Stock-based compensation expense 88,780 38,589 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,332 18,154 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities 3,798 3,864 Deferred income taxes (1,833 ) (6,616 ) Provision for bad debt 2,010 2,009 Other 264 84 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (26,947 ) (14,363 ) Contract assets (1,116 ) (1,711 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (30,604 ) (25,326 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,067 ) (1,465 ) Other noncurrent assets 371 1,590 Accounts payable 8,174 6,767 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (30,479 ) 10,936 Operating lease liabilities (20,523 ) (10,371 ) Deferred revenue 34,477 27,721 Other noncurrent liabilities 389 1,396 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,784 30,949 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (61,565 ) (35,840 ) Capitalized internal-use software (10,034 ) (7,103 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (86,941 ) — Purchases of available-for-sale securities (422,374 ) (381,205 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 414,036 514,344 Other investing activities 25 50 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (166,853 ) 90,246 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Repayments of convertible senior notes (16,571 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 5,977 11,519 Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options 62 95 Repurchases of unvested common stock (3 ) (169 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 8,688 7,174 Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (1,264 ) (1,090 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,111 ) 17,529 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (167,180 ) 138,724 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 320,958 118,146 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 153,778 $ 256,870

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 55,804 $ 35,029 $ 102,855 $ 67,113 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (2,001 ) (803 ) (3,324 ) (1,326 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,312 ) (700 ) (4,819 ) (1,400 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 49,491 $ 33,526 $ 94,712 $ 64,387 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 178,713 $ 117,399 $ 343,829 $ 223,370 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 2,001 803 3,324 1,326 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,312 700 4,819 1,400 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 185,026 $ 118,902 $ 351,972 $ 226,096 GAAP gross margin 76.2 % 77.0 % 77.0 % 76.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 78.9 % 78.0 % 78.8 % 77.8 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing $ 117,622 $ 75,995 $ 217,679 $ 145,969 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (12,907 ) (7,579 ) (23,286 ) (14,414 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (575 ) — (575 ) — Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses (265 ) — (265 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 103,875 $ 68,416 $ 193,553 $ 131,555 GAAP research and development $ 75,114 $ 41,349 $ 142,168 $ 80,876 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (27,873 ) (11,280 ) (51,952 ) (22,338 ) Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses (1,043 ) — (3,682 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 46,198 $ 30,069 $ 86,534 $ 58,538 GAAP general and administrative $ 50,518 $ 28,927 $ 88,547 $ 56,651 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (14,674 ) (4,486 ) (20,692 ) (9,134 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 35,844 $ 24,441 $ 67,855 $ 47,517 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (64,541 ) $ (28,872 ) $ (104,565 ) $ (60,126 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 57,455 24,148 99,254 47,212 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,887 700 5,394 1,400 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 1,308 — 3,947 — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (891 ) $ (4,024 ) $ 4,030 $ (11,514 ) GAAP operating margin (27.5 )% (18.9 )% (23.4 )% (20.7 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (0.4 )% (2.6 )% 0.9 % (4.0 )%

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Reconciliation of interest expense: GAAP interest expense $ (1,040 ) $ (10,444 ) $ (2,597 ) $ (20,678 ) Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs(1) 1,162 9,183 2,332 18,154 Non-GAAP interest expense $ 122 $ (1,261 ) $ (265 ) $ (2,524 ) Reconciliation of provision for (benefit from) income taxes: GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ (170 ) $ (4,310 ) $ 204 $ (5,143 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 963 5,807 2,247 7,910 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 793 $ 1,497 $ 2,451 $ 2,767 Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (63,537 ) $ (35,510 ) $ (104,918 ) $ (75,473 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 57,455 24,148 99,254 47,212 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,887 700 5,394 1,400 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 1,308 — 3,947 — Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs(1) 1,162 9,183 2,332 18,154 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (963 ) (5,807 ) (2,247 ) (7,910 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 312 $ (7,286 ) $ 3,762 $ (16,617 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.25 ) GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.25 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 0.18 0.08 0.30 0.15 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 — 0.02 — Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses — — 0.01 — Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs(1) — 0.03 0.01 0.06 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Effect of dilutive shares — — — — Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted(2)(3) $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 325,197 308,263 324,574 307,115 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(3) 341,063 308,263 341,556 307,115 ____________ (1) The Company recorded amortization of debt discount as interest expense prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022. (2) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data. (3) For the period in which we had non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated using weighted-average shares, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period.

