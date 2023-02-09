<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter revenue totaled $274.7 million, representing an increase of 42% year-over-year; fiscal year 2022 revenue totaled $975.2 million, representing an increase of 49% year-over-year
  • Delivered GAAP loss from operations of $50.7 million, or 18.5% of total revenue, and record non-GAAP income from operations of $16.8 million, or 6.1% of total revenue
  • Achieved record operating cash flow and record free cash flow for the fourth quarter; operating cash flow was $78.1 million, or 28% of total revenue, and free cash flow was $33.7 million, or 12% of total revenue

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

In the fourth quarter, we delivered record operating profit, operating margin, and free cash flow. We also surpassed more than 2,000 large customers paying us over $100,000 per year and signed a record number of deals greater than $500,000,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “During economic slowdowns, we believe that it’s important to show discipline and optimize for efficiency. We have our hands on the levers of our business and a full-throttle innovation engine that is the envy of the industry. There’s no better time to outpace the competition and continue to deliver products on our customers’ ‘must-have’ list.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $274.7 million representing an increase of 42% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $206.9 million or 75.3% gross margin, compared to $151.1 million or 78.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $212.5 million or 77.4% gross margin, compared to $153.3 million, or 79.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $50.7 million, or 18.5% of total revenue, compared to $41.1 million, or 21.2% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $16.8 million, or 6.1% of total revenue, compared to $2.3 million, or 1.2% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $45.9 million, compared to $77.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.14 compared to $0.24 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $21.6 million, compared to $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.06, compared to $0.00 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $78.1 million, compared to $40.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $33.7 million, or 12% of total revenue, compared to $8.6 million, or 4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,649.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $975.2 million representing an increase of 49% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $742.6 million or 76.1% gross margin, compared to $509.3 million, or 77.6%, in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $762.8 million, or 78.2% gross margin, compared to $515.9 million, or 78.6%, in fiscal 2021.
  • Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $201.2 million, or 20.6% of total revenue, compared to $127.7 million or 19.5% of total revenue, in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $35.7 million, or 3.7% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of $7.0 million, or 1.1% of total revenue, in fiscal 2021.
  • Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $193.4 million compared to $260.3 million for fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.59, compared to $0.83 for fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $44.4 million compared to non-GAAP net loss of $15.1 million for fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.13, compared to non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.05 for fiscal 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $123.6 million, compared to $64.6 million for fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was negative $39.8 million, or 4% of total revenue, compared to negative $43.1 million, or 7% of total revenue, for fiscal 2021.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook are subject to substantial uncertainty as a result of challenging general economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates, and other impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or Russia-Ukraine conflict, reflect our estimates as of February 9, 2023 regarding the impact of these factors on our operations, and are highly dependent on numerous factors that we may not be able to predict or control, including, among others: the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and related challenging macroeconomic conditions and the resulting impact on our customers, vendors, and partners, and the impact on global and regional economies, financial markets, and economic activity generally, such as inflation, rising interest rates, changes in monetary policy, supply chain disruptions, and foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to continue operating in impacted areas; and customer demand and spending patterns.

For the first quarter of 2023, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $290.0 to $291.0 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $11.5 to $12.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 to $0.04, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 342 million

For the full year 2023, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $1,330.0 to $1,342.0 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $54.0 to $58.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.15 to $0.16, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 344 million

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, Twitter account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, the demand by customers for our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resulting adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation and rising interest rates, on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; our history of net losses; our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to generate demand for our products; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2022, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was awarded by Reuters Events for Global Responsible Business in 2020, named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, and ranked among Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022.

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

$

274,700

 

 

$

193,596

 

 

$

975,241

 

 

$

656,426

 

Cost of revenue(1)(2)

 

67,788

 

 

 

42,496

 

 

 

232,610

 

 

 

147,134

 

Gross profit

 

206,912

 

 

 

151,100

 

 

 

742,631

 

 

 

509,292

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)

 

132,050

 

 

 

96,219

 

 

 

465,762

 

 

 

328,065

 

Research and development(1)(3)

 

79,703

 

 

 

61,762

 

 

 

298,303

 

 

 

189,408

 

General and administrative(1)

 

45,850

 

 

 

34,183

 

 

 

179,769

 

 

 

119,503

 

Total operating expenses

 

257,603

 

 

 

192,164

 

 

 

943,834

 

 

 

636,976

 

Loss from operations

 

(50,691

)

 

 

(41,064

)

 

 

(201,203

)

 

 

(127,684

)

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

8,323

 

 

 

668

 

 

 

14,877

 

 

 

1,970

 

Interest expense(4)

 

(875

)

 

 

(16,108

)

 

 

(4,984

)

 

 

(49,234

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(72,234

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(1,602

)

 

 

(426

)

 

 

577

 

 

 

(794

)

Total non-operating income (expense), net

 

5,846

 

 

 

(15,866

)

 

 

10,470

 

 

 

(120,292

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(44,845

)

 

 

(56,930

)

 

 

(190,733

)

 

 

(247,976

)

Provision for income taxes

 

1,072

 

 

 

20,571

 

 

 

2,648

 

 

 

12,333

 

Net loss

$

(45,917

)

 

$

(77,501

)

 

$

(193,381

)

 

$

(260,309

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.24

)

 

$

(0.59

)

 

$

(0.83

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

328,326

 

 

 

320,331

 

 

 

326,332

 

 

 

312,321

 

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

1,289

 

$

1,337

 

$

6,770

 

$

3,703

Sales and marketing

 

18,487

 

 

 

10,184

 

 

 

53,692

 

 

 

32,869

 

Research and development

 

30,276

 

 

 

24,747

 

 

 

112,277

 

 

 

61,056

 

General and administrative

 

12,572

 

 

 

5,830

 

 

 

45,027

 

 

 

19,706

 

Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

$

62,624

 

 

$

42,098

 

 

$

217,766

 

 

$

117,334

 

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

4,311

 

$

846

 

$

13,444

 

$

2,946

Sales and marketing

 

575

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,725

 

 

 

 

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

4,886

 

 

$

846

 

 

$

15,169

 

 

$

2,946

 

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows:

Sales and marketing

$

$

 

$

265

 

$

Research and development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,682

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

 

 

 

380

 

Total acquisition-related and other expenses

$

 

 

$

380

 

 

$

3,947

 

 

$

380

 

(4) Includes amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs as follows:

Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs*

$

1,162

 

$

15,686

 

$

4,659

 

$

46,174

Total amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

$

1,162

 

 

$

15,686

 

 

$

4,659

 

 

$

46,174

 

* The Company recorded amortization of debt discount as interest expense prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022.

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

2022

 

December 31,

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

204,178

 

 

$

313,777

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

1,445,759

 

 

 

1,508,066

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

148,544

 

 

 

95,543

 

Contract assets

 

 

8,292

 

 

 

6,079

 

Restricted cash short-term

 

 

10,555

 

 

 

2,958

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

70,556

 

 

 

29,433

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,887,884

 

 

 

1,955,856

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

286,600

 

 

 

183,736

 

Goodwill

 

 

148,047

 

 

 

23,530

 

Acquired intangible assets, net

 

 

32,483

 

 

 

1,254

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

132,360

 

 

 

130,314

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

 

93,145

 

 

 

70,320

 

Restricted cash

 

 

471

 

 

 

4,223

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

6,918

 

 

 

2,838

 

Total assets

 

$

2,587,908

 

 

$

2,372,071

 

Liabilities, Temporary Equity, and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

35,607

 

 

$

26,086

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

66,425

 

 

 

38,085

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

42,014

 

 

 

65,905

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

33,275

 

 

 

25,175

 

Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options

 

 

1,902

 

 

 

4,651

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

218,647

 

 

 

116,546

 

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

 

 

 

 

 

12,117

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

397,870

 

 

 

288,565

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

1,436,192

 

 

 

1,146,877

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

107,624

 

 

 

109,037

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

 

11,732

 

 

 

4,680

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

10,526

 

 

 

7,114

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,963,944

 

 

 

1,556,273

 

 

 

 

 

 

Temporary equity, convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

4,439

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; 286,561 and 277,708 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

286

 

 

 

277

 

Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; 43,525 and 45,904 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

42

 

 

 

44

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,475,423

 

 

 

1,494,512

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(839,891

)

 

 

(680,829

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(11,896

)

 

 

(2,645

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

623,964

 

 

 

811,359

 

Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,587,908

 

 

$

2,372,071

 

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(193,381

)

 

$

(260,309

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

102,335

 

 

 

66,607

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

36,332

 

 

 

25,091

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

45,115

 

 

 

29,267

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

202,777

 

 

 

90,137

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

4,659

 

 

 

46,174

 

Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities

 

(263

)

 

 

8,357

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(140

)

 

 

8,738

 

Provision for bad debt

 

4,828

 

 

 

3,804

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

72,234

 

Exchange of convertible senior notes attributable to the accreted interest related to debt discount

 

 

 

 

(29,353

)

Other

 

629

 

 

 

511

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(56,195

)

 

 

(35,848

)

Contract assets

 

(2,213

)

 

 

(2,541

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(67,940

)

 

 

(55,411

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(7,701

)

 

 

(2,395

)

Other noncurrent assets

 

(539

)

 

 

1,534

 

Accounts payable

 

(9,605

)

 

 

2,462

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

(5,363

)

 

 

58,897

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(31,691

)

 

 

(23,071

)

Deferred revenue

 

102,204

 

 

 

64,390

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

(253

)

 

 

(4,627

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

123,595

 

 

 

64,648

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(143,606

)

 

 

(92,986

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(19,758

)

 

 

(14,752

)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(88,187

)

 

 

(5,605

)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

(1,132,951

)

 

 

(1,589,265

)

Sales of available-for-sale securities

 

 

 

 

25,714

 

Maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

1,148,770

 

 

 

967,519

 

Other investing activities

 

36

 

 

 

53

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(235,696

)

 

 

(709,322

)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

 

 

 

Gross proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

1,293,750

 

Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

(86,293

)

Cash consideration paid in exchange of convertible senior debt

 

 

 

 

(370,647

)

Cash paid for issuance costs on convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

(19,797

)

Repayments of convertible senior notes

 

(16,571

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

10,000

 

 

 

21,385

 

Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options

 

113

 

 

 

115

 

Repurchases of unvested common stock

 

(3

)

 

 

(189

)

Payments on note payable

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

 

15,291

 

 

 

14,984

 

Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement

 

(2,483

)

 

 

(3,634

)

Payment of tax withholding obligation on common stock issued under employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of indemnity holdback

 

 

 

 

(2,188

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

6,347

 

 

 

847,486

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(105,754

)

 

 

202,812

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

320,958

 

 

 

118,146

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

215,204

 

 

$

320,958

 

 

 

 

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Reconciliation of cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

67,788

 

 

$

42,496

 

 

$

232,610

 

 

$

147,134

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(1,289

)

 

 

(1,337

)

 

 

(6,770

)

 

 

(3,703

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(4,311

)

 

 

(846

)

 

 

(13,444

)

 

 

(2,946

)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

62,188

 

 

$

40,313

 

 

$

212,396

 

 

$

140,485

 

Reconciliation of gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

206,912

 

 

$

151,100

 

 

$

742,631

 

 

$

509,292

 

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

1,289

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

6,770

 

 

 

3,703

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

4,311

 

 

 

846

 

 

 

13,444

 

 

 

2,946

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

212,512

 

 

$

153,283

 

 

$

762,845

 

 

$

515,941

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

75.3

%

 

 

78.0

%

 

 

76.1

%

 

 

77.6

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

77.4

%

 

 

79.2

%

 

 

78.2

%

 

 

78.6

%

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

132,050

 

 

$

96,219

 

 

$

465,762

 

 

$

328,065

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(18,487

)

 

 

(10,184

)

 

 

(53,692

)

 

 

(32,869

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(575

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,725

)

 

 

 

Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(265

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

112,988

 

 

$

86,035

 

 

$

410,080

 

 

$

295,196

 

GAAP research and development

 

$

79,703

 

 

$

61,762

 

 

$

298,303

 

 

$

189,408

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(30,276

)

 

 

(24,747

)

 

 

(112,277

)

 

 

(61,056

)

Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,682

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

49,427

 

 

$

37,015

 

 

$

182,344

 

 

$

128,352

 

GAAP general and administrative

 

$

45,850

 

 

$

34,183

 

 

$

179,769

 

 

$

119,503

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(12,572

)

 

 

(5,830

)

 

 

(45,027

)

 

 

(19,706

)

Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

(380

)

 

 

 

 

 

(380

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

33,278

 

 

$

27,973

 

 

$

134,742

 

 

$

99,417

 

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(50,691

)

 

$

(41,064

)

 

$

(201,203

)

 

$

(127,684

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

62,624

 

 

 

42,098

 

 

 

217,766

 

 

 

117,334

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

4,886

 

 

 

846

 

 

 

15,169

 

 

 

2,946

 

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

3,947

 

 

 

380

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

$

16,819

 

 

$

2,260

 

 

$

35,679

 

 

$

(7,024

)

GAAP operating margin

 

 

(18.5

)%

 

 

(21.2

)%

 

 

(20.6

)%

 

 

(19.5

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

(1.1

)%

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Information
Phil Winslow

ir@cloudflare.com

Press Contact Information
Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com

