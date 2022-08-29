Cloudentity Enables Real-Time Event Distribution with New Webhooks Feature

Customers will see enhanced security and improved user experience with real-time distribution of authorization and identity modification-related audit events for consumption by loosely connected systems

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APISecurity–Today, Cloudentity, a leading provider of Hyper-Scale Identity and Fine-Grained Authorization software, announced the availability of an event-driven webhook feature to create real-time integrations and enable automation based on events generated during user authorization, token request/exchange, token minting, and policy enforcement as well as interactions with the recently released Identity Pools functionality. Consuming real-time event data via webhooks allows related systems operated by customers and their partners to react in real-time to user activity, which can then be set to trigger low-level user management, access provisioning, and audit workflows. Webhooks will enable organizations to achieve richer and more context-aware data-driven architectures and solutions to enhance user experience and notification capabilities.

Today, most businesses are only able to analyze and react to identity-related events after they have been consumed by a central SIEM (Security Information Event Management) system. This means those organizations are unable to react in real-time to events that may indicate increased risk levels, when in fact they need to initiate asynchronous processes to support a smooth and cohesive user experience. Cloudentity’s introduction of webhooks drastically reduces the time it takes for these events to reach consuming systems, allowing businesses to make rapid and accurate decisions about user behavior and experience – even at massive scale.

“Both users and businesses expect integrated systems to function in harmony without delay – it’s becoming increasingly clear that time is the enemy,” said Brook Lovatt, CEO of Cloudentity. “Even with tight polling intervals in the range of 5 or 10 seconds, third-party integrations that need to react to real-time security events experience far too much delay before they receive the required information in order to act. With webhooks, we are pushing this information out as it happens. It’s the only way forward for mission-critical functions such as online orders and payments that require integration between multiple disparate systems, and it’s already required by certain advanced integration standards, such as the Australia’s Consumer Data Right (CDR).”

Benefits of Cloudentity webhooks:

Real time updates regarding end-user behavior: Event-driven notifications allow organizations to utilize actionable, up-to-date information from Cloudentity and enable synchronization of multiple disparate systems during the execution of various use cases.

Loose coupling between systems that share IAM data in real time: Systems consuming data from another source can be unaware of the other party’s server architecture, functionality, and configuration, instead consuming the data based on a predefined structure. Using webhooks, Cloudentity delivers the ability to loosely couple customers’ applications with Cloudentity to establish a communication channel that can acknowledge and exchange information on specific events in an asynchronous and event-driven manner.

Rapid Time-to-Value: Cloudentity webhooks are simple to configure and integrate; the only required action for the Cloudentity administrator is to register a callback URL and select which events to transmit to that URL for processing.

Webhooks are available now at no additional charge to all Cloudentity customers.

About Cloudentity

Cloudentity provides the world’s most flexible and scalable solution for modern application authorization and consent; enabling customers to quickly build and secure applications across hybrid, multi-cloud and microservice infrastructures. Cloudentity’s mission is to empower developers to centrally manage fine-grained authorization policy-as-code, orchestrate application provisioning, assure end-user privacy, and achieve continuous transaction-level enforcement at hyper-scale. For more information, visit www.cloudentity.com.

