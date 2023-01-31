CloudChef Blends Food Science, Foundational Software Engineering and AI Technology to Bring ‘Aroma and Taste’ to the Internet

Backed by Celebrity Chefs Tom Colicchio, Roy Yamaguchi and Tech Titans, the World’s Most Iconic Dishes Can Now be Enjoyed in the Comfort of Your Home with CloudChef

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imagine dishes from the most iconic restaurants and chefs from around the world delivered to your doorstep. No passport required. Just order and enjoy! Food technology startup CloudChef has made this a reality with the debut of its proprietary ‘recipe record and playback technology’ which impeccably recreates dishes from any chefs allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite dishes and recipes from anywhere in the world, home-delivered. A video demonstration captured how CloudChef accomplishes this. In blind taste tests, Michelin-starred chefs could not detect the difference between their dishes and those created by CloudChef.

CloudChef was founded by Nikhil Abraham, Atish Aloor, and Mohit Shah, graduates from the highly-reputed engineering school, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay whose mission is to build the ‘Spotify for food’. This new wave of food innovation envisions chefs as creators and allows them to monetize their creations just like musicians do today without the constraints of brick and mortar.

“ We are very passionate about giving consumers access to their favorite foods from anywhere in the world,” says CloudChef CEO Nikhil Abraham. “ Our model is mutually beneficial to both recipe owners and consumers, and we are very happy to see our technology helping advance this vision.”

How CloudChef Works

Chefs come into a CloudChef kitchen and prepare their recipes once. Sensors monitor the cooking process non-intrusively and synthesize the recipe into a machine-readable file. This codifies the intuition of a chef and makes the recipe robust to ingredient and location variability. The recipes can be flawlessly recreated in any CloudChef-enabled kitchen in the world in a ‘co-botic’ fashion where all cooking intelligence is software-automated. Common kitchen tasks can be completed without specialized training, opening up the possibility to bring even more people – regardless of training – into the restaurant workforce. Each step of bringing a recipe to life – from sourcing ingredients, preparation, heating, and even factoring in things like elevation or humidity – are automatically adjusted and adapted for perfectly accurate recreations. Food operators are guided through tasks which they execute without context, all while CloudChef’s software takes care of all the cooking intelligence.

In addition to recipes from chefs, CloudChef’s ‘record and playback’ technology also makes it possible to order and enjoy everything from recipes trending on TikTok, to your favorite Istanbul street food or even your favorite recipe from your grandma. With CloudChef, anybody can create and earn.

“ It was an eye-opening moment when I saw that CloudChef was able to replicate my recipes better than highly trained chefs,” said Chef Srijith Girija Gopinath (Ettan and former Taj Campton Place), whose recipes are on the CloudChef platform. “ With CloudChef, I can bring my recipes to a larger audience without having to open additional brick-and-mortar restaurants, knowing they are perfectly recreated and prepared to my standards.”

Featured Chefs and Recipes Available Now

CloudChef has already attracted notable chefs from across the globe to license their signature dishes, including 2-Star Michelin Chef Srijith Girija Gopinath (Ettan), Thomas Zacharias (Bombay Canteen, Locavore), and Manjit Gill (Bukhara). Dishes from these chefs and many more are available for order and delivery. Currently, CloudChef features nearly 100 recipes with new dishes and recipes added almost every day. Consumers can also request a recipe they’d like to see in the CloudChef catalog. If there is demand for a particular dish, CloudChef will reach out to the chef or restaurant to partner with them to make it available for order. Recipe requests can be made through CloudChef’s website.

Available Now in Palo Alto, Calif.

Open in a public pilot program since October 2022, CloudChef boasts a 4.9/5 star rating on DoorDash and has quickly become a local favorite for local foodies and Indian diaspora alike. CloudChef now serves the Palo Alto, Calif. area and plans to open additional locations in the Bay Area and nationwide soon. Consumers can order these chef’s creations through the CloudChef website and through select listings on third party services like DoorDash, Shef, and EzCater. Each time a recipe is ordered, the creator receives a royalty.

CloudChef has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from celebrity chefs, including Tom Colicchio and Roy Yamaguchi, as well as technology titans like early Facebook investor Anand Rajaraman and former Stripe COO Claire Hughes Johnson.

About CloudChef

CloudChef is transforming the food industry by enabling consumers to enjoy dishes from any restaurant in the world in the comfort of their home. Backed by tech titans and celebrity chefs, CloudChef has developed sophisticated technology that perfectly recreates the most sought-after dishes from highly acclaimed chefs around the world. For more information visit www.cloudchef.co

