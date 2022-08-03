CloudBees Names Anuj Kapur as President and CEO

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, today announced Anuj Kapur as President and Chief Executive Officer. Previously a C-level executive at Cisco and SAP, Kapur brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, product management, go-to-market strategy, and alliances in the enterprise technology sector to CloudBees.





Kapur joins CloudBees at a pivotal time as all enterprises face the reality that software – and the speed, quality, and security with which such innovation gets into their customers’ hands – defines their competitiveness and dictates their success. Kapur will focus on accelerating product innovation, strengthening the go-to-market approach, furthering geographic expansion, and scaling the company’s global operations.

“Enterprises know that the software they build and deliver will make or break their future,” said Kapur. “They also know that speed is table stakes, and that quality, security, and compliance are the next frontier in creating exceptional customer experiences. CloudBees is at the center of enabling some of the world’s largest and most influential brands to make software their most significant differentiator. The opportunity to join CloudBees to shape this next chapter of growth for our customers and employees is an absolute honor.”

CloudBees Co-Founder Sacha Labourey, who was serving as interim CEO, will remain as Chief Strategy Officer. Labourey will continue as a member of the board and CloudBees executive team, reporting directly to Kapur.

Prior to CloudBees, Kapur was President, Corporate Development and Strategy at SAP and was responsible for the company’s growth strategy and execution across the entire product and customer life cycle. From 2018 to 2020, he served as Chief Strategy Officer at Cisco where he led a team that worked closely with Cisco’s CEO and other top executives on product and go-to-market strategy, as well as startup investments. Kapur also led Cisco’s partnerships with AWS, Google, and Apple. Previously at Cisco, Kapur held various executive roles, including within product management in Cisco’s security group. Kapur also serves as an advisor to the CEOs of several technology startups in the U.S. and Israel. Kapur holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Waterloo and a master’s degree in business administration from The Wharton School.

The appointment of Kapur comes during a time of significant growth for CloudBees. Since its founding in 2010, CloudBees has raised $246 million in venture capital, including $150 million in a Series F funding round announced in December 2021. CloudBees has grown to more than 600 employees spanning 27 countries. CloudBees is the go-to software delivery provider for enterprises, including market powerhouses such as Capital One, Fidelity Investments, HSBC, Morningstar, Pegasystems, Salesforce, and a number of U.S. federal government agencies. CloudBees is consistently ranked as a category leader by major publications, influencers, and industry analysts in the continuous integration, continuous delivery, release orchestration, and value stream management categories.

